Thursday 6/22
Redmond Farmers Market: Featuring locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared foods and crafts. Dedicated to supporting local farms and eating delicious and healthy foods; 3-6 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com.
Muscadine Bloodline: The country duo will perform; 4-10 p.m.; $35-$110; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com.
Live at the Vineyard — Scott Foxx Duo: The acoustic and electric guitar, fiddle and mandolin player and the singer will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Friday 6/23
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of connection and business networking; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Blacksmith Public House, 308 SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Live at the Vineyard — Motel Kalifornia: Sing along to classic Eagles, America, John Denver, Beatles, Ed Sheeran and much more; 6-9 p.m.; $35 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Superball: The local bell-bottom rock band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $10-$18; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com.
Saturday 6/24
Women on Target Shooting Clinic: Learn to shoot different firearms with a certified instructor; 7:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; $80; Redmond Rod & Gun Club, 9020 S. Highway 97, Redmond; rrandgc.com.
Saturday Market: A seasonal markets for a vibrant, diverse array of fresh hand-picked goods and services, artisanal crafts, and unique finds; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com or 541-527-4345.
Live at the Vineyard — John Hoover & The Mighty: This band is inspired by John Denver, The Beatles, Dylan and many more; 6-9 p.m.; $22 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Colton Jesse & The Hooligans: The country musicians will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $15-$18; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Monday 6/26
Trivia Night: Gather your teams and test your trivia knowledge; 7-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com.
The Carvin Jones Band: The Blues Guitarist and King of Strings will perform; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $25 plus fees; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-527-1387.
Tuesday 6/27
Toastmasters of Redmond Weekly Meeting: Become a confident public speaker in a space that supports community, socialization and builds your self-confidence; noon-1 p.m.; free; Church of Christ, 925 NW Seventh St., Redmond or 541-292-6177.
Redmond Chess Club: All levels and all ages chess; 6-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com.
