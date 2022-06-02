GO! Redmond
Thursday 6/2
Live in The Vineyard — Joe Fidanzo Duo: The classic rock and country rock duo will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $25 adults, children 12 and under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Kenny Feidler and the Cowboy Killers featuring Colten Jesse & the Hooligans: The musicians mix Feidler’s cowboy songs with rock ‘n’ roll for a night of song and dance; 6 p.m.; $15 -$25; General Duffy’s Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Bow Wow Bingo: Join for BowWow Bingo every Thursday evening benefiting BrightSide Animal Center; 6:30-8 p.m.; $1 each card for first two games, $2 each for second two games; Cascade Lakes at Seventh St., 855 SW Seventh St., Redmond; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Venardos Circus: Created by a former Ringling Bros. Ringmaster, the Venardos Circus wraps world-class animal-free circus acts into a Broadway Musical-style format; 7-8:30 p.m.; $16.50 -$47; Deschutes County Fair Grounds, 3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond; venardoscircus.com.
Friday 6/3
Redmond First Friday Art Event: Dry Canyon Arts Assoc. presents a variety of artists and their artwork; 4-7 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall and SCP-Hotel, 818 SW Forest Ave. and 521 SW Sixth St., Redmond; drycanyonarts.org.
BBQ Brews & Whiskey Festival: The festival will feature beer and whiskey tastings alongside several food vendors offering BBQ options from around the world; 4-10 p.m.; $10 -$24; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; centraloregonbbq.com or 541-548-2711.
Live in the Vineyard — The Soul Benders: The rock, soul band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $25 adults, children 12 and under 10; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Authors event: Northwest novelists Willy Vlautin and Johnathan Evison take the stage to talk about their books “The Night Always Comes” and “Small World”; 7-8 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-527-1387.
Venardos Circus: Created by a former Ringling Bros. Ringmaster, the Venardos Circus wraps world-class animal-free circus acts into a Broadway Musical-style format; 7-8:30 p.m.; $16.50 -$47; Deschutes County Fair Grounds, 3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond; venardoscircus.com.
Saturday 6/4
Central Oregon Retired Educators Yard and Garden Sale: The proceeds from the sale help cover all the community projects the group does each year; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Zion Lutheran Church, 1113 SW Black Butte Blvd., Redmond; facebook.com/centraloregonretirededucators.
Redmond Garden Club & Master Gardeners Plant Sale: The Garden Club will sell a variety of plants including annuals, perennials, veggies, irises, dahlias, ground covers, blueberry shrubs and more; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; gocomga.com or 541-548-2711.
Wine ‘n’ Shine Car Show: This show features classics and newer modified cars, trucks, and motorcycles; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; $30; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
BBQ Brews & Whiskey Festival: The festival will feature beer and whiskey tastings alongside several food vendors offering BBQ options from around the world; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; $10 -$24; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; centraloregonbbq.com or 541-548-2711.
Venardos Circus: Created by a former Ringling Bros. Ringmaster, the Venardos Circus wraps world-class animal-free circus acts into a Broadway Musical-style format; 1-4 p.m.; $16.50 -$47; Deschutes County Fair Grounds, 3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond; venardoscircus.com.
Kristi Kinsey & The Whiskey Bandits: The country, rock and blues band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Over The Edge Tap House, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Prineville; facebook.com/overtheedgetaphouse or 541-527-2101.
Venardos Circus: Created by a former Ringling Bros. Ringmaster, the Venardos Circus wraps world-class animal-free circus acts into a Broadway Musical-style format; 7-8:30 p.m.; $16.50 -$47; Deschutes County Fair Grounds, 3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond; venardoscircus.com.
The Substitutes: The local rock ‘n’ roll band will perform; 8 p.m.; $10; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Sunday 6/5
BBQ Brews & Whiskey Festival: The festival will feature beer and whiskey tastings alongside several food vendors offering BBQ options from around the world; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; $10 -$24; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; centraloregonbbq.com or 541-548-2711.
Venardos Circus: Created by a former Ringling Bros. Ringmaster, the Venardos Circus wraps world-class animal-free circus acts into a Broadway Musical-style format; 1-2:30 p.m.; $16.50 -$47; Deschutes County Fair Grounds, 3800 SE Airport Way, Redmond; venardoscircus.com.
Monday 6/6
Redmond Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 4-6 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, online, Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Planning Commission Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
