GO! Redmond
Thursday 6/16
Redmond Farmers Market: Featuring locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared foods, live music and crafts; 3-7 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com
After Hours: Join for an evening of networking and connection with the newly opened Arome; 4:30 p.m.free; Arome, 432 SW St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Live at the Vineyard — Cheyenne West & Kurt Sylva: The country musicians will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $20 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
2022 Cantastic Barrel Race Series: The horse race will take place; 6 p.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Bow Wow Bingo: Join for BowWow Bingo every Thursday evening benefiting BrightSide Animal Center; 6:30-8 p.m.; $1 each card for first two games, $2 each for second two games; Cascade Lakes at Seventh St., 855 SW Seventh St., Redmond; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Friday 6/17
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of connection and business networking with coffee and lite breakfast items provided; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Eqwine Wine Bar, 218 SW Fourth St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Summer Couples Massage Classes: Learn to give your partner a back, neck, hand and foot massage during these single-session, one couple, 2- or 4-hour massage classes; 10 a.m.; $200-$350 Varies; Taproot Bodywork Studio, Cline Falls Road, Tumalo; taprootbodywork.com or 503-481-0595.
Extreme Dwarfanators Wrestling: A dwarf wrestling group that has been entertaining for over 10 years, selling out shows in event centers, arenas, casinos and night clubs will perform; 5-10 p.m.; $25-$40; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Live at the Vineyard — Jay Si Proof Quintet: The earthy jazz quintet will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $25 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Stand-up Comedy Show: Enjoy an evening of laughter featuring Ty Boice, Salem, Sharif Mohni, Leroy Firwood and Tanner Torklesom, Bend; 7 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at door; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Funk Night: Featuring two Local Redmond DJ’s spinning vinyl records with your favorite fun grooves; 8 p.m.; $5; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Saturday 6/18
Summer Couples Massage Classes: Learn to give your partner a back, neck, hand and foot massage during these single-session, one couple, 2- or 4-hour massage classes; 10 a.m.; $200-$350 Varies; Taproot Bodywork Studio, Cline Falls Road, Tumalo; taprootbodywork.com or 503-481-0595.
Live at the Vineyard — Back Again Band: The band will perform a mixture of classic rock, pop and adult contemporary; 6-9 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 and under free; Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards, 70450 N Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Oregon Storm Football: Support the local High Desert Storm team as they play the Idaho Horsemen; 7 p.m.; $26-$75; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Redmond Run: Enjoy the beauty of the high desert with 5K, 10K and Half Marathon course options that begin on historical downtown streets and weave through the stunning and rugged scenery of the Dry Canyon; 8 a.m.; $45- $80; Downtown Redmond, Fifth, Sixth and Seventh Streets, Redmond; bendraces.com.
Bend Burlesque: Join for a steamy night in the desert with the Burlesque group; 8 p.m.; $20-$30; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Sunday 6/19
Summer Couples Massage Classes: Learn to give your partner a back, neck, hand and foot massage during these single-session, one couple, 2- or 4-hour massage classes; 10 a.m.; $200-$350 Varies; Taproot Bodywork Studio, Cline Falls Road, Tumalo; taprootbodywork.com or 503-481-0595.
Father's Day car show: Bring your dad to this 1992 and older car show; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; $5; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Karaoke Sundays: Two sessions of singing fun; Noon-3 p.m. and 7-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Father's Day Fly Fishing Lessons: Join at pond for fly fishing lessons on Father's Day; Noon-3:30 p.m.; $15 per person; Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Rock The Block: Go down to Kobold Brewing and Grace & Hammer for a block party with live music, bounce houses, vendors, corn hole, food trucks and a good time; 1-9 p.m.; free; Grace & Hammer Pizzeria, 641 SW Cascade, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
The Parnells: Join Corey & Whitney as they sing their favorite original songs and some hit cover songs; 6 p.m.; Niblick and Greene's, 7535 Falcon Crest Drive, Redmond; theparnells.co.
Tuesday 6/21
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Pickles and Zucchini Relish at this hands-on workshop at the OSU Extension/Deschutes County office; 9 a.m.-noon; $20 must register in advance; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Building 4, Redmond; extension.oregonstate.edu or 541-548-2711.
Wednesday 6/22
Cascades Radio Hour: A weekly live radio broadcast concert series featuring local, regional & national artists from blues, roots and Americana; 7:30-9 p.m.; $10-$45; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; jiveradio.org or 541-527-1387.
