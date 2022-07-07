GO! Redmond
Thursday 7/7
Redmond Farmers Market: Featuring locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared foods, live music and crafts; 3-7 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com.
Live at the Vineyard — Heller Highwater Band: The local pop-R&B trio will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 and under free; Faith Hope & Charity Vineyard, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Redmond Running Group Run: Find the Redmond Oregon Running Klub on Facebook for weekly run details; 6:15 p.m.; free; various locations, check website for weekly location, Redmond; facebook.com/RedmondOregonRunningKlub.
Bow Wow Bingo: BowWow Bingo on Thursdays benefits BrightSide Animal Center; 6:30-8 p.m.; $1 each card for first two games, $2 each for second two games; Cascade Lakes at Seventh St., 855 SW Seventh St., Redmond; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Matt Borden: The country artist will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $10; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Phutureprimitive with Totem & iLko: The Bay Area producer and songwriter Rain will perform with the solo project of Boulder-based producer Phoenix Clay Michael; 8 p.m.; $25 plus fees; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Friday 7/8
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of networking and hear what's new over at New Priorities Family Services; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; New Priorities Family Services, 1655 SW Highland Ave. Suite 3, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Overland Expo Pacific Northwest 2022: See inspirational slide shows and programs, roundtable discussions, product and skills demonstrations, the evening Overland Film Festival and more; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; $25 for day pass, $80 for full weekend; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Redmond Young Life Presents the Bailey Beaulaurier Memorial Golf Tournament: The golf tournament will take place; 11 a.m.; $150; Juniper Golf Course, 1938 SW Elkhorn Ave, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-548-8198.
Live at the Vineyard — High Street Party Band: The classic-rock party band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $25 adults, children 12 and under free; Faith Hope & Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Vintner Dinner and Silent Auction: There will be a five-course meal with wine pairings provided by Canoe Ridge winery as a fundraiser for Every Child of Central Oregon and other organizations focused on children; 6-9 p.m.; $95 call to reserve ticket; Redmond Community Church, 237 NW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondkiwanis.org or 541-548-5935.
Floater: The well-known progressive rock band will perform; 7 p.m.; $25; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Arthur Buezo: The local musician will perform what he calls "savage folk"; 8 p.m.; $8; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Stand Up Comedy Showcase: Comics Ryan Danley and Sam Miller turn their wild life experiences into a comedy show; 8 p.m.; $15 online,$20 at the door; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-548-2711.
Saturday 7/9
Overland Expo Pacific Northwest 2022: Go see inspirational slide shows and programs, roundtable discussions, product and skills demonstrations, the evening Overland Film Festival and more; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; $25 for day pass, $80 for full weekend; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Live at the Vineyard — Jeff Jackson & Dirk Benson: The local trio will perform old favorites; 6-9 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 and under free; Faith Hope & Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Sunday 7/10
Overland Expo Pacific Northwest 2022: Go see inspirational slide shows and programs, roundtable discussions, product and skills demonstrations, the evening Overland Film Festival and more; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; $25 for day pass, $80 for full weekend; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Monday 7/11
Trivia Night: Gather your knowledgeable friends for a fun evening of trivia; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Northside Bar & Grill, 62860 Boyd Acres Road, Bend; northsidebarfun.com or 541-383-0889.
Planning Commission Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Tuesday 7/12
Irrigation District General Board Meeting: The Board of Directors of the Central Oregon Irrigation District will hold the monthly meeting; 9 a.m.; District Office, 1055 SW Lake Court, Redmond; coid.org.
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Ladies Night: Gather your friends for the first Ladies Night of the season and enjoy drink specials, shopping with local vendors and music by DJ Chris; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; wildridebrew.com or 541-610-2520.
Wednesday 7/13
Redmond: Traditional African Dance with Fod Sylla: Learn traditional West African dance through audience participation; 6-7 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Amythyst Kiah: The indie rock singer, songwriter will perform; 7:30-9:30 p.m.; $22.50; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
