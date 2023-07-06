GO! Redmond
Thursday 7/6
Redmond Farmers Market: Featuring locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared foods and crafts. We share a dedication for supporting local farms and eating delicious and healthy foods; 3-6 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com.
Parks Committee Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 3:30-4:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Works Department, 243 E. Antler Ave., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov.
Live at the Vineyard — The Dust Devils: The band will perform blues, classic country, folk, western swing and more; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Cj Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band: Creole-Born musician will deliver soulful vocals along with masterful accordion-driven Zydeco and blues; 7:30 p.m.; $30; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com.
Friday 7/7
Overland Expo Pacific Northwest 2023: Go see inspirational slide shows and programs, roundtable discussions, product and skills demonstrations, the evening Overland Film Festival and more; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $25 for day pass, $80 for full weekend; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; overlandexpo.com or 541-548-2711.
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of connection and business networking; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Redmond VFW Post, 4108 491 SW Veterans Way, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
First Friday Art + Music: Feature rotating artists, vendors and live music by local singer-songwriter Grace Cooper; 4-8 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 NW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com.
First Friday Art Walk: Meet with 20-plus local artists as you walk around downtown Redmond; 4-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Redmond, Fifth through Eighth Street, Redmond; 541-923-5191.
Live at the Vineyard — The Eric Leadbetter Band: The local rock 'n' funk blues band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $20 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Darin Jones & The Last Men Standing: The six-piece country band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $25-$29; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com.
Saturday 7/8
Overland Expo Pacific Northwest 2023: Go see inspirational slide shows and programs, roundtable discussions, product and skills demonstrations, the evening Overland Film Festival and more; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; $25 for day pass, $80 for full weekend; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; overlandexpo.com or 541-548-2711.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Smith Rock: Experience an outdoor yoga class, professional guided hike, and local craft beer; 8 a.m.-noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Cruise in for a Cause Car Show: Car show benefiting Honor Flight of Central Oregon with vendors, DJ Chris, Tesla test drives, Crooked River Ranch ATV Group, kids games, raffles, live music by Kristi Kensi; 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop, Redmond; overtheedgetaphouse.com or 541-527-2101.
Saturday Market: A seasonal market for a vibrant, diverse array of fresh hand picked goods and services, artisanal crafts, and unique finds; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Live at the Vineyard — Major Dudes' Steely Dan Tribute: The Steely Dan tribute band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $22 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Sunday 7/9
Overland Expo Pacific Northwest 2023: Go see inspirational slide shows and programs, roundtable discussions, product and skills demonstrations, the evening Overland Film Festival and more; 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; $25 for day pass, $80 for full weekend; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; overlandexpo.com or 541-548-2711.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Smith Rock: Experience an outdoor yoga class, professional guided hike, and local craft beer; 8 a.m.-Noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Matt Gwinup Guitar Performance: The local musician will perform classical guitar, modern fingerstyle, rock and roll, folk, blues, and jazz; 2-3 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 NW Forest Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org.
Monday 7/10
Trivia Night: Gather your teams and test your trivia knowledge; 7-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com.
Tuesday 7/11
Toastmasters of Redmond Weekly Meeting: Become a confident public speaker in a space that supports community, socialization and builds your self-confidence; Noon-1 p.m.; free; Church of Christ, 925 NW Seventh St., Redmond; 541-292-6177.
Redmond Chess Club: All levels and all ages chess; 6-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com.
Wednesday 7/12
Music on the Green — Sweet Motor: This local Central Oregon five-piece, offers up a blend of Southern rock and blues, with an R&B vibe; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Sam Johnson Park, SW 15th Street and SW Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-5191.
Sound Yoga and Gong Bath Meditation: Relax deeply in this sound meditation session; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 NW Forest Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org.
