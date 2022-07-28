GO! Redmond
Thursday 7/28
Danza Libelula, Traditional Mexican Dance: Storytelling through baile folklorico with audience participation; 10:30-11:15 a.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Redmond Farmers Market: Featuring locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared foods, live music and crafts; 3-7 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com.
Live at the Vineyard — Dave & Melody Hill: The band will perform award-winning original Americana, blues, country & southern rock; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Redmond Running Group Run: Find the Redmond Oregon Running Klub on Facebook for weekly run details; 6:15 p.m.; free; various locations, check website for weekly location, Redmond; facebook.com/RedmondOregonRunningKlub.
Bow Wow Bingo: Join for BowWow Bingo every Thursday evening benefiting BrightSide Animal Center; 6:30-8 p.m.; $1 each card for first two games, $2 each for second two games; Cascade Lakes at Seventh St., 855 SW Seventh St., Redmond; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Austin Lindstrom: The country musician will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $10; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Sleepless Truckers: The local outlaw country band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $10; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Karaoke: Enjoy singing or listening to others sing all night long; 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. Highway 97 St. E., Redmond; 541-923-7101.
Friday 7/29
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of connection and business networking; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Gompers, 611 NE Jackpine Ct. Suite 8, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-5191.
Live at the Vineyard — Hotel Kalifornia Eagles Tribute: The two dance bands will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $25 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-507.
Karaoke and DJ: Enjoy singing or listening to a live DJ; 8 p.m.-2 a.m.; free; Hub City Bar and grill, 2498 S. Highway 97, Redmond; 541-923-7101.
Indigo Kidd & Vanderwalls: The post-punk/alternative-pop trio will perform; 8 p.m.; $12 plus fees; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Saturday 7/30
Live at the Vineyard — Magical Mystery Four: the four-piece Beatles cover band, based in Bend will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $25 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Vince Bigos: The Seattle-based guitarist will perform; 6:30 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Dry Canyon Stampede: The local country band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $10; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Sunday 7/31
The Parnells: Join Corey & Whitney as they sing their favorite original songs and some hit cover songs; 6 p.m.; Niblick and Greene's, 7535 Falcon Crest Drive, Redmond; theparnells.co.
"A Midsummer Night’s Dream": This production features a musical element by Janelle Munson and Tristian Hughes and well as a cast of talented local actors; 6-9 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at the door; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-382-4754.
Monday 8/1
Redmond Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 4-6 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Planning Commission Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Tuesday 8/2
City Council Workshop: A regular workshop will be held online and in person; 6-8 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Wednesday 8/3
Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo: Considered to be Central Oregon's largest annual event, this fair and rodeo contains the NPRA Rodeo Championship, concerts, carnival rides, food and much more; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; $14 adult, senior 62+ and kids 6-12 $8, kids 5 and under free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Cascades Radio Hour — Doug MacLeod: The American storytelling blues musician will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $20; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; jiveradio.org or 541-527-1387.
