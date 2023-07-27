GO! Redmond
Thursday 7/27
Redmond Farmers Market: Featuring locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared foods and crafts, dedicated to supporting local farms and eating delicious and healthy foods; 3-6 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com.
Historic Landmarks Commission: A regular meeting will be held; 4:30-6 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Live at the Vineyard — The Junebugs: The high-energy pop, rock and folksy trio will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $25; Faith Hope & Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Chasing Ebenezer + DJ Byrne: The Portland-based world folk-rock band will perform followed by a funky DJ set; 5-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Intention Setting Workshop: Set some summertime intentions through yoga and candlemaking; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Redmond Proficiency Academy, 657 SW Glacier Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-526-0882.
Crackin Up Comedy — Max Boehme: Beertown Comedy Presents headlining comedian Max Boehme, visiting from Salt Lake City; 8-10 p.m.; $20-$25; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; 541-527-4345.
Friday 7/28
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of connection and business networking; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; US Cellular, 1380 SW Canal Blvd, Suite101, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Lonestar: The four-person country band will perform; 4-10 p.m.; $45-$120; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com.
Live at the Vineyard — Precious Byrd: The Central Oregon-based high energy dance band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $45; Faith Hope & Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Saturday 7/29
Car Show Fundraiser: Enjoy a car show, lots of vendors, barbecue and a raffle with proceeds going to building a playground at the community center; 8 a.m.; Powell Butte Community Center, 8404 SW Reif Road, Powell Butte; pbcommunitycenter.com.
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Smith Rock: Join for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-Noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Saturday Market: A seasonal market for a vibrant, diverse array of fresh handpicked goods and services, artisanal crafts and unique finds; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
DIY-U by Lowe's Workshop: Register for this limited space hands-on workshop lead by a Red-Vest experts; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Lowe's Home Improvement, 1313 SW Canal Boulevard, Redmond; lowes.com.
Eric Leadbetter Music: Leadbetter band returns to Brasada; 5 p.m.; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Powell Butte; 541-526-6865.
Redmond Brewfest and Night Glow: Mark your calendars, gather your friends, and prepare for an unforgettable evening of craft brews, delicious food, live music and the enchanting spectacle of the Redmond Night Glow; 5-10 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-548-2711.
Live at the Vineyard — Heller Highwater Trio: The local rock trio will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $18 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope & Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Countryfied: The regional, high energy, country rock-based, variety band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $15-$18; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com.
Sunday 7/30
Yoga, Hike and Brew: Join for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-Noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
"Queen Lear": An all-outdoor production of the William Shakespeare tragedy; 5-8 p.m.; $15-$25; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Tuesday 8/1
Toastmasters of Redmond Weekly Meeting: Become a confident public speaker in a space that supports community, socialization and builds your self-confidence; noon-1 p.m.; free; Church of Christ, 925 NW Seventh St., Redmond; 541-292-6177.
Redmond Chess Club: All levels and all ages chess; 6-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com.
