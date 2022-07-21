GO! Redmond
Thursday 7/21
Redmond Farmers Market: Featuring locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared foods, live music and crafts; 3-7 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com.
Live at the Vineyard — Off the Record: The classic rock band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $20 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope & Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Redmond Running Group Run: Find the Redmond Oregon Running Klub on Facebook for weekly run details; 6:15 p.m.; free; Various locations, check website for weekly location, Redmond; facebook.com/RedmondOregonRunningKlub.
Bow Wow Bingo: Join for BowWow Bingo every Thursday evening benefiting BrightSide Animal Center; 6:30-8 p.m.; $1 each card for first two games, $2 each for second two games; Cascade Lakes at Seventh St., 855 SW Seventh St., Redmond; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Pin-Ups on Tour— Operation Redmond: The nationally touring WW II-style vintage variety and burlesque show will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $20-$50 general, reserved & VIP seating; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Sweet 'n' Juicy, G Bots & The Journeymen: The high-energy Portland-based rock band will perform with local musicians; 8 p.m.; $12; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Friday 7/22
Live at the Vineyard — Tim Hall Band: The blues band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $20 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope & Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Holus Bolus: The one-man band will perform instrument looping with acoustic guitars, drums, percussion and vocals; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $5; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Fogline Band: The Southern Oregon country band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $15 pricing; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Stand-up Comedy Show: Enjoy laughter and the fun of a comedy night from Central Oregon Comedy Scene; 7-10 p.m.; $15; General Duffy's Waterhole , 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
House Night: A night featuring four vinyl DJs spinning records with your favorite bumpin’ beats; 8 p.m.; $5 or five cans of food; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Saturday 7/23
Parking Lot Sale: This sale features clothing, kitchen, toys, puzzles, books, crafts, decor and more; 8 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Ridgeview High School, 4555 SW Elkhorn Ave., Redmond; 541-504-3600.
Wild Wolf Watching in Yellowstone National Park: Learn insider tips and tricks to making the most of your wolf-watching adventure; 3-4 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Bacon, Brew & Balloons: Enjoy brews from 12 local breweries and ciders and live performance from Honey Don’t then stay to watch the Redmond Balloon Night Glow; 5-10 p.m.; free; Sam Johnson Park, SW 15th Street and SW Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-5191.
Live at the Vineyard — John Hoover & The Mighty Quinns: The John Denver tribute band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $20 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope & Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Mayhem Fitness Festival: The fitness competition will be held; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; mayhemfitnessfestival.com or 541-548-2711.
Sunday 7/24
Pups on the Patio: Brightside Animal Shelter will bring some of their adoptable dogs to hang out for music, cornhole and a raffle; 3-8 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewery, 855 SW Seventh St. Redmond; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo or 541-388-4998.
The Cadillac Three: The Southern rock group will perform; 4-10 p.m.; $25-$80; General Duffy’s Waterhole and Annex, 404 SW Forest Ave ., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Eric Leadbetter: The local rock ‘n’ roll musician will perform; 6 p.m.; Niblick & Greene's, 7535 Falcon Crest Drive Suite 1, Redmond; ericleadbettermusic.com.
Mayhem Fitness Festival: The fitness competition will be held; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; mayhemfitnessfestival.com or 541-548-2711.
Tuesday 7/26
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
City Council Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 6-8 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Wednesday 7/27
Music on the Green — Junkyard Joyride: The local roots rock and blues band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Sam Johnson Park, SW 15th Street and SW Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-5191.
Cascades Radio Hour — Cruz Contreras of The Black Lillies: The Knoxville-based Americana act will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $20; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; jiveradio.org or 541-527-1387.
