GO! Redmond
Thursday 7/20
Redmond Farmers Market: Featuring locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared foods and crafts. We share a dedication for supporting local farms and eating delicious and healthy foods; 3-6 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com.
Live at the Vineyard — Mango Stew Trio: The Palm Tree rock 'n' roll band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope & Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Third Thursday Open Mic Night at the High Desert Music Hall: Step up to the mic for a spoken word night the third Thursday of the month. All writers and readers and word-lovers invited to attend and read.; 6-8 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave, Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-527-1387.
Friday 7/21
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of connection and business networking; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Rebound Physical Therapy, 1315 NW Fourth St., Suite B, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-5191.
FairWell Festival: A three-day music festival featuring 36-plus performances across three stages spotlighting the sounds of folk, blues, rock, country and soul; 4-11 p.m.; $100 GA One Day Pass, $275 GA Three-day pass; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; fairwellfestival.com or 541-548-2711.
Back at the Vineyard — Dry Canyon Stampede: The country-Western dance band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $25 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope & Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Redwood Son: The Pacific Northwest country artist will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $15-$18; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Heatspeak & Chiggi Momo: The indie folk group led by singer-songwriter Dario Ré will perform; 8 p.m.; $15; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com.
Saturday 7/22
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Smith Rock: Join for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-Noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Saturday Market: A seasonal markets for a vibrant, diverse array of fresh handpicked goods and services, artisanal crafts and unique finds; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
FairWell Festival: A three-day music festival featuring 36-plus performances across three stages spotlighting the sounds of folk, blues, rock, country and soul; Noon-11 p.m.; $100 GA One Day Pass, $275 GA Three-day pass; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; fairwellfestival.com or 541-548-2711.
Live at the Vineyard — Superball: The bell-bottom rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $25 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope & Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Son de Cuba: The six-person latin band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $20-$23; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com.
Sunday 7/23
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Smith Rock: Join for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-Noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
FairWell Festival: A three-day music festival featuring 36-plus performances across three stages spotlighting the sounds of folk, blues, rock, country and soul; Noon-11 p.m.; $100 GA One Day Pass, $275 GA Three-day pass; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; fairwellfestival.com or 541-548-2711.
Come Dance With Us: Live music by the musicians of the Oregon Old Time Fiddlers District 3; 1-3 p.m.; free; Terrebonne Grange Hall, 8286 11th St., Terrebonne; centraloregonfiddlers.com.
"Queen Lear": A female-led, all-outdoor production of "King Lear," by William Shakespeare; 7:30-10 p.m.; $20-$25; Maragas Winery, 15523 U.S. Highway 97, Culver; bendticket.com or 541-546-5464.
Monday 7/24
Trivia Night: Gather your teams and test your trivia knowledge; 7-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com.
Tuesday 7/25
Toastmasters of Redmond Weekly Meeting: Become a confident public speaker in a space that supports community, socialization and builds your self-confidence; Noon-1 p.m.; free; Church of Christ, 925 NW Seventh St., Redmond; 541-292-6177.
Redmond Chess Club: All levels and all ages chess; 6-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com.
Wednesday 7/26
Music on the Green — Heller Highwater: The local rock trio will perform; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Sam Johnson Park, SW 15th Street and SW Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-5191.
