GO! Redmond
Thursday 7/14
Animal Tracks: Learn to identify wild animals by what they leave behind; 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
The Library Book Club: Discuss "Professor Chandra Follows His Bliss," by Rajeev Balasubramanyam; 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Redmond Farmers Market: Featuring locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared foods, live music and crafts; 3-7 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com.
Live at the Vineyard — Burnin' Moonlight: The local band will perform spirited bluegrass, blues, swing and more; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Redmond Running Group Run: Find the Redmond Oregon Running Klub on Facebook for weekly run details; 6:15 p.m.; free; various locations, check website for weekly location, Redmond; facebook.comRedmondOregonRunningKlub.
Bow Wow Bingo: Join for BowWow Bingo every Thursday evening benefiting BrightSide Animal Center; 6:30-8 p.m.; $1 each card for first two games, $2 each for second two games; Cascade Lakes at Seventh St., 855 SW Seventh St., Redmond; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo or 541-388-4998.
Phillip Austin: The local acoustic country musician will perform; 6:30 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Friday 7/15
Live at the Vineyard — Soul Benders: The local soulful rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $25 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Crooked River Roundup Parimutuel Horse Races: Enjoy the thrill of para-mutuel horse racing; 5-10 p.m.; $10 adults, $5 kids; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; visitprineville.org or 541-447-4479.
JuJu Eyeball and Superball: The local Beatles cover band and bell bottom rock band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $10 cover charge; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Saturday 7/16
Powell Butte Flea & Farmer’s Market: A vendor and buyer one-day flea- and farmer’s market featuring a selection of numerous vendors and items; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; Powell Butte Community Center, 8404 SW Reif Road, Powell Butte; pbcommunitycenter.com or 541-408-0256.
Artisan/Farmer's Market: A unique shopping experience, showcasing the talented and skilled residents of the CRR community; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Crooked River Ranch, 5195 SW Clubhouse Drive, Terrebonne; crookedriverranch.com or 541-548-8939.
Origami Workshop: Fold your way through this popular Japanese art form; 3-4 p.m.; free, registration is required; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Live at the Vineyard — Heller Highwater Band: The local Pop-R&B trio will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 and under free; Faith Hope & Charity Vineyard, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Lavenday: Meander through the miles of walking trails of SunLife Farm and visit guest artisan vendors in addition to tables lined with ready to go home lavender plants; 9 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Sun Life Farm, 1607 NW Gerke Road, Prineville; sunlifefarm.com or 541-636-9909.
Tuesday 7/19
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Tuesday Trivia: Gather your teams and join for trivia every third Tuesday each month with prizes awarded to the top team; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Wednesday 7/20
Job Fair at High Desert Education Service District: Learn about job openings at High Desert Education Service District; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; High Desert Education Service District, 2804 SW Sixth St., Redmond; hdesd.org or 541-693-5625.
Open Hub Singing Club: An unforgettable evening of singing together with all voices welcome; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Cascades Radio Hour — Leo Kottke: The acoustic guitarist, known for a fingerpicking style that draws on blues, jazz, and folk music, will perform; 7:30-9 p.m.; $45; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; jiveradio.org or 541-527-1387.
