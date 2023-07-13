GO! Redmond
Thursday 7/13
Law Librarian Office Hours at Redmond Library: Get help with your legal information questions; 2-4 p.m.; free; Redmond Library Temporary Location, 2127 S Highway 97, Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org.
Redmond Farmers Market: Featuring locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared foods and crafts at this market dedicated to supporting local farms and eating delicious and healthy foods; 3-6 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com.
Live at the Vineyard — Joe Fidanzo & The Big River Duo: The local guitar and keys duo will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15; Faith Hope & Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com.
Intro to Wine: Join Lydia for a night talking about wine basics, common wine terminology, and how to taste wine; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Arome, 432 SW Sixth St., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-527-4727.
Crackin Up Comedy — Amanda Arnold: Beertown Comedy Presents headlining comedian Amanda Arnold; 8-10 p.m.; $20-$25; General Duffy's Annex, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; rebrand.ly or 541-527-4345.
Friday 7/14
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of connection and business networking; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Friends of the Children, 65920 Old Bend Redmond Highway, Bend; visitredmondoregon.com.
Drake White: The country artist will perform; 4-10 p.m.; $35-$100; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com.
Live at the Vineyard — Back Again Band: The jam band will perform a mixture of classic rock, pop and adult contemporary; 6-9 p.m.; $20 plus fees; Faith Hope & Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com.
Saturday 7/15
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Smith Rock: Join for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
High Desert Garden Tour: This year's tour will feature seven gardens in the Bend and Tumalo areas; 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; $15 Tumalo; extension.oregonstate.edu.
Saturday Market: A seasonal markets for a vibrant, diverse array of fresh hand picked goods and services, artisanal crafts, and unique finds; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; 541-527-4345.
Kids' DIY-U Workshop: Toss a little fun on the grill in this Kids Workshop. Your mini-DIYer will build a grill toy that doubles as a tic-tac-toe board.; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Lowe's Home Improvement, 1313 SW Canal Boulevard, Redmond; lowes.com.
An Intimate Evening with Corey & Whitney Parnell: A special "storytellers" acoustic evening sharing songs and stories from their new album; 6-9 p.m.; $20 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Cherry Poppin' Daddies: The American swing and ska band from Eugene will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $15-$18; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com.
Sunday 7/16
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Smith Rock: Join for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Monday 7/17
Music Together Workshop: An early childhood music and movement program for children ages 0-5 and the grownups who love them; 9:30-10:30 a.m.; free; Becky Johnson Community Center, 412 SW Eighth St., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org.
Tuesday 7/18
Toastmasters of Redmond Weekly Meeting: Become a confident public speaker in a space that supports community, socialization and builds your self confidence; Noon-1 p.m.; free; Church of Christ, 925 NW Seventh St., Redmond; 541-292-6177.
Redmond Chess Club: All levels and all ages chess; 6-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com.
Open Hub Singing Club: All voices are welcome and wanted and no previous singing experience required; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; Becky Johnson Community Center, 412 SW Eighth St., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org.
Wednesday 7/19
Repair Cafe: A free community event connecting people with broken stuff with people who like to fix stuff; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Poetry Everywhere — Writing Across Genres & Forms: Get inspired writing poetry across genres, from receipts to recipes; 6-8 p.m.; free; Virtual event, Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1063.
