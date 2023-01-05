GO! Redmond
Thursday 1/5
First Thursday Open Mic: Spoken word open mic night for all poets, storytellers and writers; 7-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Friday 1/6
Coffee Clatter – Redmond Athletic Club: Join for a morning of connection and business networking; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Redmond Athletic Club, 1717 NE Second St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-5191.
Lilli Worona, Mike Bigger & Emilee Reynolds: The three local musicians will perform for First Friday; 4 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com.
First Friday Art Walk: There will be 20-plus artists at seven venues displaying a large variety of art including paintings, fused glass, wood working, painted scarves, and jewelry; 4-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Redmond, 521 SW Sixth Ave., Redmond; drycanyonarts.org.
Redmond Social Club: Go hang out with fun people and great dance music; 6-10 p.m.; $10 per person; VFW Hall, 1836 SW Veterans Way, Redmond; redmondsocialclub.com or 541-548-4108.
Saturday 1/7
Know Sustainability — Sustainable Farming in the High Desert: Hear from local farmers from Boundless Farmstead about their sustainable practices; 3-4 p.m.; free; Redmond Proficiency Academy, 657 SW Glacier Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-526-0882.
Live in the Tasting Room — Lilli Worona & Mike Biggers: The local folk, Americana musicians will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope & Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Latin Night with Video DJ Tigrillo: DJ Tigrillo playing All the favorite Reggaeton, Hip Hop, Cumbia, Banda y Mas; 9 p.m.; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 US-97, Redmond; 541-923-7101.
Sunday 1/8
Potluck of the OOTFA: Lots of old country dance music by the musicians of the Oregon Old Time Fiddlers District 3; 1-4 p.m.; free; Terrebonne Grange Hall, 8286 11th St., Terrebonne; centraloregonfiddlers.com.
Monday 1/9
Redmond Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 4-6 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, online, Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Downtown Urban Renewal Advisory Committee (DURAC) Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 5-7 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Planning Commission Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Tuesday 1/10
Toastmasters of Redmond Weekly Meeting: Become a confident public speaker in a space that supports community, socialization and builds your self confidence; Noon-1 p.m.; free; Church of Christ, 925 NW Seventh St., Redmond or 541-292-6177.
Hoodoo’s Wintervention: Join Hoodoo for a flurry of fun and giveaways this season; 6-8 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; skihoodoo.com or 541-527-4345.
Wednesday 1/11
Karaoke: Go sing a song; 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. Highway 97, Suite E, Redmond; hubcityred.com.
