Thursday 1/27
Thrive Central Oregon Walk-In Consultations: Connect and get help with housing, medical, mental health, veterans services, social security resources and more; 1-4 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
The Ballybogs: The Irish traditional music band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Court, Suite 2, Redmond; porterbrewingco.com or 541-504-7959.
Hoodoo Wintervention: Play games for a chance to win prizes including Lift Tickets, Lodging, Skis, Snowboards, Gear, Goods and more; 6-8 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Sublime Tribute Band 40 oz to Freedom: The band will perform at the Wintervention After Party; 8-11 p.m.; $25; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Bend; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Friday 1/28
Redmond Coffee Clatter: A regular meeting will be held; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Garage Fitness, 2498 S. Highway 97, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Olivia Harms: The country singer will perform; 3-6 p.m.; free; Niblick & Greene’s, SW Reservoir Drive, Redmond; facebook.com/Oliviaharmsofficial or 541-548-4220.
Cheyenne West and Silverado: The local country artists will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $5; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Matt Martin & Blake Murray: The local country duo will perform; 7 p.m.; free; The Horseshoe Tavern, 410 N. Main St., Prineville; facebook.com/Mattmarmusic or 541-447-9932.
Saturday 1/29
OWA Kids and Cadets Folkstyle Championship: The wrestling competition will be held; 9 a.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; wrestleoregon.com or 541-548-2711.
Jeff Jackson: The solo guitarist will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $10; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Cassia Dawn CD Release Party: The local country folk artist will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Maxwell Friedman Group: The neo-jazz, funk, soul fusion band will perform; 8 p.m.; $10 in advance, $15 at door; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Sunday 1/30
OWA Kids and Cadets Folkstyle Championship: The wrestling competition will be held; 9 a.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; wrestleoregon.com or 541-548-2711.
Monday 1/31
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sign up for open mic; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Parker Steers: The local country-rock artist will perform every Monday in January; 6-8 p.m.; free; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; wildridebrew.com or 541-610-2520.
Tuesday 2/1
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Healing Flow Class Series: Join a yoga healing flow class from the comfort of your home; 12-1 p.m.; $15 drop-in; CMC, Online; canyonmountaincenter.net or 415-748-8697.
Virtual City Council Workshop: A regular workshop will be held; 6-8 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, Online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Trivia Wednesdays: Go with a team or team up there to play genuine UKB Trivia live and possibly win gift certificates; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; facebook.com/InitiativeBrew or 541-527-4380.
Wednesday 2/2
Blues and Brews: Get a chance to show off your guitar or vocal skills and join Casey Hurt and The Goodnights, The General Duffy’s House Band, who will prepare a setlist of classic and modern blues songs; 7-10 p.m.; free ; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
