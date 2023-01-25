GO! Redmond
Friday 1/27
2022 Annual Awards Banquet: An evening celebrating the Redmond Business community and all of the accomplishments of 2022; 5-9 p.m.; $65; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Stand-up Comedy: Listen to or try standup comedy yourself; 7-10 p.m.; free, reservations a spot; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com.
DJ music dancing/karaoke: DJ dance music coming led with karaoke if there are singers in the crowd; 8 p.m.-2 a.m.; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. Highway 97 Suite E, Redmond; hubcityred.com.
Saturday 1/28
Learn How to Sew: The first of a three-part sewing class that will teach you how to use the sewing machine, basic seams, common techniques, choosing the right fabric and more; 9 a.m.; $75 for all three classes; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com.
Live at the Vineyards — Doc Ryan Trio: The roots-rocking guitarist, singer-songwriter will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
STEAM Team — Grab and Go Lantern Kit: Kids crafts ages 6-11 at the Sisters locations while supplies last; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Sunday 1/29
Sunday Brunch: Join for our new brunch in our cozy tasting room; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; adults $32, children 12 & under $15; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Big band open jam: open jam with local band members. They bring their equipment, you sign up to play or sing, also bring your own instrument; 5-8 p.m.; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. Highway 97 Suite E, Redmond; hubcityred.com.
Monday 1/30
GiveBack Bingo: Mt. Bachelor National Ski Patrol is partnering with YOUNI to create a night of high energy bingo that promises to entertain from start to finish; 6-8 p.m.; $20; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Tuesday 1/31
Toastmasters of Redmond Weekly Meeting: Become a confident public speaker in a space that supports community, socialization and builds self-confidence; noon-1 p.m.; free; Church of Christ, 925 NW Seventh St., Redmond; 541-292-6177.
City Council Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 6-8 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
