GO! Redmond
Thursday 2/2
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Ct. 8, Redmond; porterbrewingco.com or 541-504-7959.
Moxi & Loon, Black Flowers Black Sun and Hopeless Jack & The Psychedelics: The San Diego-based rock duo will perform with the local outlaw country bands; 8:30 p.m.; $10; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Friday 2/3
Live at the Vineyard —Max Muscato Duo: The magical guitar and Cajon drum duo will perform; 12 a.m.; $18 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
First Friday with Emilee Reynolds: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-527-1387.
Redmond Social Club: Hang out with fun people and great dance music; 6-10 p.m.; $10 per person; VFW Hall, 1836 SW Veterans Way, Redmond; redmondsocialclub.com or 541-548-4108.
Saturday 2/4
Photo Hunt: See if you are able to find all 12 photos first, whether with a group or solo this is bound to be a great time; 9 a.m.; $15; 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; go-team-shenanigans.ticketleap.com or 541-678-4005.
Know Justice — Central Oregonizing: Learn about Bend's sawmills and their history of union organizing; 2-3 p.m.; free; Becky Johnson Community Center, 412 SW Eighth St., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Live in the Cozy Tasting Room — Cheyenne West & Kurt Silva: The local country duo will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
A Grateful Night: The Mostest, Gbots & the Journeymen, Call Down Thunder with Pete Kartsounes & special guests will be jamming Grateful Dead music all night long; 7 p.m.; $10; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Sunday 2/5
Sunday Brunch: Please join us on Sunday mornings for our new brunch in our cozy tasting room; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; $32 adults, child 12 & Under $15; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Monday 2/6
Redmond Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 4-6 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, online, Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Tuesday 2/7
Toastmasters of Redmond Weekly Meeting: Become a confident public speaker in a space that supports community, socialization and builds your self-confidence; noon-1 p.m.; free; Church of Christ, 925 NW Seventh St., Redmond; 541-292-6177.
Hygge with the Library: Hygge, pronounced "hoo-gah," is the Danish practice of coziness and warmth; come to this multigenerational event for board games, puzzles, hot chocolate, books in a cozy atmosphere; 4-5 p.m.; SCP Hotel Redmond, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Wednesday 2/8
Central Oregon Retired Educators Meeting: All interested in education are welcome to attend this monthly meeting; 11:30 a.m.; $15 includes lunch, call to register to attend; Zion Lutheran Church, 1113 SW Black Butte Blvd., Redmond; 541-548-3491.
