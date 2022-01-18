Thursday 1/20
Thrive Central Oregon Walk-In Consultations: Connect and get help with housing, medical, mental health, veterans services, social security resources and more; 1-4 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
The Ballybogs: The Irish traditional music band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Court, Suite 2, Redmond; porterbrewingco.com or 541-504-7959.
Songwriting Dance Party: Join local singer-songwriter Casey Hurt Thursday nights, where he creates retro pop and soul dance tracks right on the spot; 7-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forrest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Friday 1/21
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of networking and check out what's new with Gateway Mortgage; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Gateway Mortgage, 631 W. Antler Ave., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com
Harlem Globetrotters: The Globetrotters’ show features even more amazing basketball skills and wizardry, with a continued focus on family entertainment; 7-8:30 p.m.; $17-$221; First Interstate Bank Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Hawaiian Nights with Bill Keale: The musician will perform Hawaiian music; 7-10 p.m.; $10 online; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Third Seven: Billy Mickelson, the one-man Cello band, will perform a variety of genres with opener Jeb Draper; 8-10 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Saturday 1/22
Reggae Dance Night: A night of laser lights and reggae dance music with DJ Slade & DJ 3levat3 Spinning vinyl tracks from artists such as Bob Marley, Peter Tosh, Black Uhuru, Steel Pulse, Shinehead, Yellowman and more; 8-11 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Dance Party with DJ Chris: A dance party with DJ Chris as he will play the top 40 dance hits from the 80s to now; 8-11:30 p.m.; free; Double J Saloon, 528 SW Sixth St., Redmond; facebook.com/TheDoubleSaloon2015 or 541-923-1868.
Sunday 1/23
Karaoke Night: Weekly karaoke will take place in the new Annex building; 7 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Monday 1/24
Planning Commission Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, Online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7750.
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sing up for open mic; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Parker Steers: The local country, rock artist will perform every Monday in January; 6-8 p.m.; free; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; wildridebrew.com or 541-610-2520.
Tuesday 1/25
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Healing Flow Class Series: Join a yoga healing flow class from the comfort of your home; Noon-1 p.m.; $15 drop-in; CMC, Online; canyonmountaincenter.net or 415-748-8697.
Virtual City Council Workshop: A regular meeting will be held; 6-8 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, Online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Trivia Wednesdays: Go with a team or team up there to play genuine UKB Trivia live and possibly win gift certificates; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; facebook.com/InitiativeBrew or 541-527-4380.
Standup Comedy: Central Oregon Comedy Scene presents Standup Comedy night; 8-10 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at door; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
