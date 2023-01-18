GO! Redmond
Thursday 1/19
Pint Night — Beneficiary: Junior Cowboys Baseball; 5-8 p.m.; free — $1 of every pint sold goes to the beneficiary; Wild Ride Prineville Tap Room, 1500 NE Third St., Prineville; 541-903-8130.
Cabin Fever RV Show: Join Beaver Coach Sales at its first-ever Cabin Fever RV Show; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; beavercoachsales.com or 541-548-2711.
Third Thursday Open Mic Night: Spoken word open mic night for all poets, storytellers, and writers; 6-8 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Redmond, Let's Talk About Homelessness: A forum about community-based solutions to homelessness in Redmond with representatives from nonprofits, law enforcement, economic development, the faith community, local government and education; 7-9 p.m.; free; Mountain View Fellowship, 1475 Southwest 35th St., Redmond; letstalkredmond.com.
Friday 1/20
Cabin Fever RV Show: Join Beaver Coach Sales at their first ever Cabin Fever RV Show; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; beavercoachsales.com or 541-548-2711.
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of connection and business networking; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; NeighborImpact, 2303 First St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Saturday 1/21
Cabin Fever RV Show: Join Beaver Coach Sales at their first ever Cabin Fever RV Show; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; beavercoachsales.com or 541-548-2711.
PorterMania 2023: Try 12 Wild Ride Brewing Porters and enjoy live music; 3-8 p.m.; $25; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; facebook.com/WildRideBrewing or 541-610-2520.
Live at the Vineyard — Reno & Cindy: The local vocal duo will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Sunday 1/22
Cabin Fever RV Show: Join Beaver Coach Sales at their first ever Cabin Fever RV Show; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; beavercoachsales.com or 541-548-2711.
New Year New Moon Gathering: Gather together under the power of January’s first New Moon to share Ayurvedic Spiced Cider and have a collective tarot reading and astrology report; 5-6:30 p.m.; $35; Namaspa Yoga, 974 SW Veterans Way, Redmond; momence.com.
Monday 1/23
GiveBack Bingo: Central Oregon Autism Movement is partnering with YOUNI to create a night of high energy Bingo that promises to entertain; 6-8 p.m.; $20; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Tuesday 1/24
Family Story Time: Interactive story time with books, songs and rhymes; 9:30-9:55 a.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Toastmasters of Redmond Weekly Meeting: Become a confident public speaker in a space that supports community, socialization and builds your self-confidence; noon-1 p.m.; free; Church of Christ, 925 NW Seventh St., Redmond; 541-292-6177.
Digital Safety and Response — Keeping Youth Safe Online: Parents and community members are invited to learn more about how to protect and support youth in the digital age; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; at-project.org.
City Council Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 6-8 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
