Thursday 1/13
Thrive Central Oregon Walk-In Consultations: Connect and get help with housing, medical, mental health, veterans services, social security resources and more; 1-4 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Historic Landmarks Commission Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 4:30-6 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, Online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
The Ballybogs: The Irish traditional music band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Ct. 2, Redmond; porterbrewingco.com or 541-504-7959.
Songwriting Dance Party: Join local singer-songwriter Casey Hurt Thursday nights, where he creates retro pop and soul dance tracks right on the spot; 7-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forrest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Friday 1/14
Redmond Chamber Coffee Clatter — Transworld Business Advisors: Join for a morning of networking and learn about what Transworld Business Advisors does and some new things they have going on; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Gompers, 611 NE Jackpine Ct, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Briantology: An evening of bass covers, hip hop and dance music; 8-11 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Oregon Wrestling Classic: Oregon Westling Classic will take place; $15 adult single-day pass, $25 adult multi-day pass, youth $5; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; oregonwrestlingclassic.com or 541-548-2711.
Saturday 1/15
Oregon Wrestling Classic: Oregon Westling Classic will take place; $15 adult single-day pass, $25 adult multi-day pass, youth $5; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; oregonwrestlingclassic.com or 541-548-2711.
Sunday 1/16
Karaoke Night: Weekly karaoke will take place in the new Annex building; 7 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Oregon Wrestling Classic: Oregon Westling Classic will take place; $15 adult single-day pass, $25 adult multi-day pass, youth $5; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; oregonwrestlingclassic.com or 541-548-2711.
Monday 1/17
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sing up for open mic; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Parker Steers: The local country, rock artist will perform every Monday in January; 6-8 p.m.; free; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth Ave., Redmond; wildridebrew.com or 541-610-2520.
Tuesday 1/18
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Healing Flow Class Series: Join a yoga healing flow class from the comfort of your home; Noon-1 p.m.; $15 drop-in; CMC, Online; canyonmountaincenter.net or 415-748-8697.
Redmond Commission for Art in Public Places Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 4:30-6 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, Online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Virtual City Council Workshop: A regular workshop will be held; 6-8 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, Online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Trivia Wednesdays: Go with a team or team up there to play genuine UKB Trivia live and possibly win gift certificates; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/InitiativeBrew or 541-527-4380.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.