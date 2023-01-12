GO! Redmond
Thursday 1/12
Know Sustainability — Sustainable Wine Featuring Bedrock Wine Co.: Learn more about how sustainability shows up in the wine industry; 5-7 p.m.; free, must register in advance; Arome, 432 SW Sixth St., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-527-4727.
Horse and Hobby Farm Workshop: Learn the ins and outs of minimizing your tax burden, maximizing your property value, and financing your dream in today's volatile economy; 5:30 p.m.; $0-$50; Local Realtors Office, Address provided on registration, Redmond; schoolofranch.org.
Know Sustainability — Sustainable Wine Featuring Bedrock Wine Co.: Learn more about how sustainability shows up in the wine industry; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Comedy Open Mic Night: Go tell your jokes, every second Thursday of the month; 7-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com.
Friday 1/13
Coffee Clatter — Opportunity Foundation: Join for a morning of connection and business networking; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Opportunity Foundation, 1412 SW Highway 97, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Saturday 1/14
Live at the Vineyard — Bobby Lindstrom: The International Blues Challenge solo nominee, singer/songwriter and bluesman will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Stand-up Comedy: Listen to or try stand-up comedy for yourself; 7-10 p.m.; free, reserve a spot; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com.
Middle Ground Grab and Go Watercolor Kits: Pick up watercolor supplies to pair with a CreativeBug class; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.com or 541-312-1050.
Monday 1/16
MLK Day of Service: Engage with one of 25 group volunteer opportunities in the regional community, honoring and acting on Dr. Martin Luther King's legacy of social justice and equity; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; various locations in Bend, Prineville, Warm Springs and Redmond; business.bendchamber.org
Tuesday 1/17
Family Story Time: Interactive story time with books, songs and rhymes with kids 0-5; 9:30-9:55 a.m.; High Desert Music Hall, 818 Forest Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.com or 541-312-1050.
Toastmasters of Redmond Weekly Meeting: Become a confident public speaker in a space that supports community, socialization and builds your self confidence; Noon-1 p.m.; free; Church of Christ, 925 NW Seventh St., Redmond; 541-292-6177.
Redmond Commission for Art in Public Places Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 4:30-6 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Let's Talk About it Training: Examine child development through a social, physical and developmental lens; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Becky Johnson Center, 412 SW Eighth St., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.com or 541-312-1050.
Know Sustainability — The Electric Future of Cars, Bikes, & More: Go learn about affordable and used options, current and upcoming incentives, e-bikes, and what is yet to come in future electric vehicles; 6-7 p.m.; free; Redmond Proficiency Academy, 657 SW Glacier Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org.
Wednesday 1/18
Open Hub Singing Club: All songs are taught in a call-and-echo, aural tradition process; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Becky Johnson Community Center, 412 SW Eighth St., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org.
