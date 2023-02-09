GO! Redmond
Thursday 2/9
Law Library Office Hours at Redmond Library: Get help with your legal information questions.; 2-4 p.m.; free; Redmond Library Temporary Location, 2127 S. Highway 97, Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org.
Business After Hours: Connect, create business exposure and enjoy delicious snacks and drinks at the chamber gathering; 5:30-7 p.m.; free; Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Ct. 8, Redmond; porterbrewingco.com or 541-504-7959.
Comedy Open Mic: Try out your comedy jokes or improv and enjoy a special comedian guest appearance; 7-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Friday 2/10
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of connection and business networking; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Sotheby’s Cascade Hasson, 535 SW Sixth St. Suite 101, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
NW Arenacross: This Arenacross Nationals event will bring the best riders/racers from all over to compete; 7:30 p.m.; $15 adult, children 3-12 years old $10; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; whrmotorsports.com or 541-548-2711.
Saturday 2/11
Photo Hunt: See if you are able to find all 12 photos first, whether with a group or solo this is bound to be a great time; 9 a.m.; $15; Redmond, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; go-team-shenanigans.ticketleap.com or 541-678-4005.
Seed Sowing and Transplanting Class: Learn how to get a head start on the growing season by planting seeds indoors and transplanting them later; 10 a.m.-Noon; free; OSU Extension Service Building #3, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; extension.oregonstate.edu or 541-548-6088.
Romance in Redmond: Bring a poem you wrote or want to share about something you love; 10 a.m.-Noon; free; Possibility Thrift Store, 3294 S. Highway 97, Redmond; facebook.com/PossibilitiesThriftStore.
Music in Public Places: Enjoy an hour of music courtesy of Central Oregon Symphony; 1-2 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 NW Forest Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org
Be My Valentine Party: The local country duo The Substitutes will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $65 includes light appetizers and a glass of bubbly; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
NW Arenacross: This Arenacross Nationals event will bring the best riders/racers from all over to compete; 7:30 p.m.; $15 adult, children 3-12 years old $10; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; whrmotorsports.com or 541-548-2711.
Sunday 2/12
Epic Super Bowl Party: Gather your friends, put on your team's colors, and go cheer on the Chiefs or the Eagles; 9 a.m.-9 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Sunday Brunch: Please join us on Sunday mornings for our new brunch in our cozy tasting room.; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; $15-$32 adults $32, children 12 & under $15; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Galentines Sip & Shop: Enjoy over 20 local vendors offering flowers, handbags, jewelry, chocolates and much more; 1-4 p.m.; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Taphouse Super Bowl Party: Go watch Super Bowl 57 live and enjoy drink and food specials; 3 p.m.; free; Over the Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Redmond; facebook.com/overtheedgetaphouse or 541-527-2101.
Monday 2/13
Downtown Urban Renewal Advisory Committee (DURAC) Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 5-7 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Tuesday 2/14
Central Oregon Irrigation District Board Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 9 a.m.; free; District Office, 1055 SW Lake Court, Redmond; coid.org.
Toastmasters of Redmond Weekly Meeting: Become a confident public speaker in a space that supports community, socialization and builds your self-confidence; noon-1 p.m.; free; Church of Christ, 925 NW Seventh St., Redmond; 541-292-6177.
Wednesday 2/15
Open Hub Singing Club: All songs are taught in a call-and-echo by community song leaders; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Becky Johnson Community Center, 412 SW Eighth St., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.