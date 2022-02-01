GO! Redmond
Thursday 2/3
February Parks Advisory Committee: A regular meeting will be held; 3:30-5 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
The Ballybogs: The Irish traditional music band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Court, Suite 2, Redmond; porterbrewingco.com or 541-504-7959.
Songwriting Dance Party: Join local singer-songwriter Casey Hurt Thursday nights, where he creates retro pop and soul dance tracks right on the spot; 7-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Friday 2/4
Redmond Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of networking and hearing about what Friends of The Children has going on; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Friends of The Children, 1258 SW Lake Road, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-5191.
First Friday: Art will be on display at participating businesses as well as local musicians and makers playing music and showing off their creations; 4-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Redmond, Fifth, Sixth and Seventh streets, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
First Friday Music Series: The local eclectic acoustic duo will perform; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Toast 'n' Jam: The local roots band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Niblicks and Greenes, 7535 Falcon Crest Drive, Suite 1, Redmond; facebook.com/Niblick-Greenes-343810145649936 or 541-548-4220.
Northern Lights — Valentines Edition: Go down to Redmond City Hall to check out the Valentine's Day edition of the Northern Lights; 7-9 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; facebook.com/RedmondOregon or 541-923-7710.
Saturday 2/5
Dave and Melody Hill: The Americana duo will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $10; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Northern Lights — Valentines Edition: Go down to Redmond City Hall to check out the Valentines Day edition of the Northern Lights; 7-9 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; facebook.com/RedmondOregon or 541-923-7710.
JuJu Eyeball: The Beatles cover band will perform; 7-9 p.m.; $10; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
A Grateful Night: An all-star line-up of local musicians will play the songs of the Grateful Dead; 7-11 p.m.; $5 or five cans of food; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Sunday 2/6
Sunday Brunch and Karaoke: Join for brunch and Karaoke; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Tuesday 2/8
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Virtual City Council Meeting: A regular workshop will be held; 6-8 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, Online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
PBR Night: Beer specials, life size jenga prizes and more; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
