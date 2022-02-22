GO! Redmond
Thursday 2/24
Justin Lavik — Range Music Series: The local acoustic, rock ‘n’ roll musician will perform; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Powell Butte; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.
The Ballybogs: The Irish traditional music band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Ct. 2, Redmond; porterbrewingco.com or 541-504-7959.
Hoodoo’s Wintervention: Table games, contests and grand prize giveaways all evening long; 6-8 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Comedy Night: Comedians Eric Oren, Cody Michael and Gina Marie Christopher will perform comedy acts; 7-8:30 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Leftslide: The rock ‘n’ roll band will perform at the afterparty of Wintervention; 8-11 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Bend; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Friday 2/25
Redmond Chamber Coffee Clatter — Strive Workplace Solutions: Join for some networking and hear what’s new with Strive Work Solutions; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Deschutes County Title, 845 SW Veterans Way, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Central Oregon Comedy Scene presents Standup Comedy: Local comedians will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $15-$20; General Duffy’s Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Saturday 2/26
Zwickelmania 2022: A statewide celebration of Oregon craft beer; Noon-4 p.m.; free; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; wildridebrew.com or 541-610-2520.
Oregon State Cameo Pageant: Cinderella Cameo Snow Princess Pageant will take place; free to attend, $95 registration for contestants ages 3-29; 4-6 p.m.; Redmond High School, 975 SW Rimrock Way, Redmond; orstatecinderella.com or 541-817-9979.
Heller Highwater Trio: The pop, R&B trio will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Monster Truck Nitro Tour: See these 10,000-pound, car-crushing giants compete in racing, wheelie contests and then rock the house with amazing freestyle action during the show; 1:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; $23 adults, $15 children; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Sunday 2/27
Sunday Brunch and Karaoke: Join for brunch and karaoke; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Monday 2/28
Planning Commission Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, Online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7750.
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone’s welcome to sing up for open mic; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Tuesday 3/1
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others’ company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Bingo: Play Bingo and Win Prizes; 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; General Duffy’s Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.