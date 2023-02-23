GO! Redmond
Online
NW Valor VBC Hog Hunt Raffle: Enter before March 12 to win a two-day, three-night Hog Hunt for two hunters with B4 Hunting Adventures in Colorado City, Texas; 12 a.m.-11:59 p.m.; $10 Each ticket, get one extra ticket every $50 you spend; NW Valor Volleyball Club; facebook.com/NWValorVolleyball or 541-408-2699.
Thursday 2/23
Historic Landmarks Commission: A regular meeting will be held; 4:30-6 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Ct. 8, Redmond; porterbrewingco.com or 541-504-7959.
Ridgeview High Theatre Performing Arts Presents "Alice in Wonderland": Students will perform the family-friendly production of the classic tale; 7 p.m.; $12 adults, $5 kids under 12, $10 senior age 60+, $7 student; Ridgeview High School, 4555 SW Elkhorn Ave., Redmond; ridgeviewhs.seatyourself.biz or 541-316-2850.
The Mystery Ramble: A revolving roster of talented Central Oregon musicians will perform with the band; 7-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Friday 2/24
Live at The Vineyards — Mango Stew: The rock 'n' roll band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 Adults, Children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Ridgeview High Theatre Performing Arts Presents "Alice in Wonderland": Students will perform the family-friendly production of the classic tale; 7 p.m.; $12 adults, $5 kids under 12, $10 senior age 60+, $7 student; Ridgeview High School, 4555 SW Elkhorn Ave., Redmond; ridgeviewhs.seatyourself.biz or 541-316-2850.
Saturday 2/25
Photo Hunt: See if you are able to find all 12 photos first, whether with a group or solo this is bound to be a great time; 9 a.m.; $15; Redmond, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; go-team-shenanigans.ticketleap.com or 541-678-4005.
Zwickelmania: Join for the annual beer-drinking event by taking a tour of the breweries, meeting the brewers and enjoying complimentary beer and cookie pairings; Noon-4 p.m.; free; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; oregoncraftbeer.org or 541-610-2520.
Monster Truck Nitro Tour: Go witness a visual spectacle mixed with incredible 10,000-pound, car-crushing giants compete in racing, wheelie contests, and then rock the house with amazing freestyle action; 1:30 p.m.; $19.50 adults, kids 3-12 $15; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; MonsterTruckTour.com or 541-548-2711.
Ridgeview High Theatre Performing Arts Presents "Alice in Wonderland": Students will perform the family-friendly production of the classic tale; 2 p.m.; $12 adults, $5 kids under 12, $10 senior age 60+, $7 student; Ridgeview High School, 4555 SW Elkhorn Ave., Redmond; ridgeviewhs.seatyourself.biz or 541-316-2850.
Live at The Vineyards — Bobby Lindstrom: Join the International Blues Challenge solo nominee, singer-songwriter bluesman for some soul-inspiring blues and rock; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adult, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Ridgeview High Theatre Performing Arts Presents "Alice in Wonderland": Students will perform the family-friendly production of the classic tale; 7 p.m.; $12 adults, $5 kids under 12, $10 senior age 60+, $7 student; Ridgeview High School, 4555 SW Elkhorn Ave., Redmond; ridgeviewhs.seatyourself.biz or 541-316-2850.
Monster Truck Nitro Tour: Go witness a visual spectacle mixed with incredible 10,000-pound, car-crushing giants compete in racing, wheelie contests, and then rock the house with amazing freestyle action; 7:30 p.m.; $19.50 adults, kids 3-12 $15; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; MonsterTruckTour.com or 541-548-2711.
An Evening with Fractal: The local high energy jamtronica dance band will perform; 8-11 p.m.; $10; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Sunday 2/26
Sunday Brunch: Please join us on Sunday mornings for our new brunch in our cozy tasting room.; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; $15-$32 Adults $32-Child 12 & Under $15; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Monday 2/27
GiveBack Bingo: The Central Oregon Autism Movement is hosting a night of high-energy bingo that promises to entertain from start to finish; 6-8 p.m.; $20; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Tuesday 2/28
Toastmasters of Redmond Weekly Meeting: Become a confident public speaker in a space that supports community, socialization and builds your self-confidence; Noon-1 p.m.; free; Church of Christ, 925 NW Seventh St., Redmond; 541-292-6177.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.