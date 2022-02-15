GO! Redmond
Thursday 2/17
Alicia Viani Band — Range Music Series: The lyrical duo will perform; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Powell Butte; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.
The Ballybogs: The Irish traditional music band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Ct. 2, Redmond; porterbrewingco.com or 541-504-7959.
Friday 2/18
Redmond Coffee Clatter — Just Cut Organic Juice Bar: Join for a morning of networking and some fresh just cut organic juice and hear what else is new; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Just Cut Organic Juice Bar, 412 SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-771-2161.
Oregon WinterFest: The three-day festival will showcase a plethora of local food vendors, artisans and businesses, featuring a diverse selection of grub, handmade goods, local services and plenty of gear for outdoor adventures; 5-10 p.m.; $20 for adults, $12 for kids; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; oregonwinterfest.com or 541-548-2711.
Saturday 2/19
Oregon WinterFest: The three-day festival will showcase a plethora of local food vendors, artisans and businesses, featuring a diverse selection of grub, handmade goods, local services and plenty of gear for outdoor adventures; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; $20 for adults, $12 for kids; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; oregonwinterfest.com or 541-548-2711.
2022 Kids Hot Cocoa Run: After being crowned, kids will run from station to station collecting cocoa ingredients, and as they cross the finish line they will get the final touch — a splash of hot chocolate and a finisher ribbon; Noon; $7; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; bendticket.com or 541-548-2711.
The Substitutes: The local rock band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 online; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Sunday 2/20
Sunday Brunch and Karaoke: Join for brunch and Karaoke; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Oregon WinterFest: The three-day festival will showcase a plethora of local food vendors, artisans and businesses, featuring a diverse selection of grub, handmade goods, local services and plenty of gear for outdoor adventures; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; $20 for adults, $12 for kids; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; oregonwinterfest.com or 541-548-2711.
"Love, Loss and What I Wore": Go see an intimate play of monologues and ensemble pieces about women, clothes, and the memories they provoke — mothers, prom dresses, buying bras, hating purses and why we eventually default to wearing all black, all the time; 4-6 p.m.; $20; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Bend; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Tuesday 2/22
Juniper Golf Committee: A regular meeting will be held; 10 a.m.-Noon; free; Redmond City Hall, Online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Healing Flow Class Series: Join a yoga healing flow class from the comfort of your home; Noon-1 p.m.; $15 drop-in; CMC, online; canyonmountaincenter.net or 415-748-8697.
Virtual City Council Meeting: A regular workshop will be held; 6-8 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Mario Kart Night: Enjoy free samples and race your way to the top to win Brewery Swag from Goodlife Brewing; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
