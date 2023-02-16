GO! Redmond
Thursday 2/16
Darkness to Light Training with KIDS Center: Develop tools for recognizing the signs of sexual abuse; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Becky Johnson Center, 412 SW Eighth St., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
The Ballybogs: The local Irish band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Ct. 8, Redmond; porterbrewingco.com or 541-504-7959.
Ridgeview High Theatre Performing Arts Presents "Alice in Wonderland": Students will perform the family-friendly production of the classic tale; 7 p.m.; $12 adults, $5 kids under 12, $10 senior age 60+, $7 student; Ridgeview High School, 4555 SW Elkhorn Ave., Redmond; ridgeviewhs.seatyourself.biz or 541-316-2850.
Friday 2/17
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of connection and business networking; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Testimony Wine Bar, 307 NW Sixth St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Oregon Winter Fest: The annual three-day festival celebrating winter is back with plenty of music, art, food and other entertainment to offer; 5-10 p.m.; $17 per adult, $10 youth, $40 family four pack; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Ridgeview High Theatre Performing Arts Presents "Alice in Wonderland": Students will perform the family-friendly production of the classic tale; 7 p.m.; $12 adults, $5 kids under 12, $10 senior age 60+, $7 student; Ridgeview High School, 4555 SW Elkhorn Ave., Redmond; ridgeviewhs.seatyourself.biz or 541-316-2850.
Amargoso and Poolside Leper Society: The two rock 'n' roll and punk bands will perform; 8 p.m.; $10; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com.
Saturday 2/18
Photo Hunt: See if you are able to find all 12 photos first, whether with a group or solo this is bound to be a great time; 9 a.m.; $15; Redmond, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; go-team-shenanigans.ticketleap.com or 541-678-4005.
Oregon Winter Fest: The annual three-day festival celebrating winter is back with plenty of music, art, food and other entertainment to offer; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; $17 per adult, $10 youth, $40 family four pack; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Ridgeview High Theatre Performing Arts Presents "Alice in Wonderland": Students will perform the family-friendly production of the classic tale; 2 p.m.; $12 adults, $5 kids under 12, $10 senior age 60+, $7 student; Ridgeview High School, 4555 SW Elkhorn Ave., Redmond; ridgeviewhs.seatyourself.biz or 541-316-2850.
Ridgeview High Theatre Performing Arts Presents "Alice in Wonderland": Students will perform the family-friendly production of the classic tale; 7 p.m.; $12 adults, $5 kids under 12, $10 senior age 60+, $7 student; Ridgeview High School, 4555 SW Elkhorn Ave., Redmond; ridgeviewhs.seatyourself.biz or 541-316-2850.
Anime Cosplay DJ Throw Down: Several local DJs will be putting on a techno dance show; 8 p.m.-2 a.m.; $5 canned food also appreciated; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Sunday 2/19
Oregon Winter Fest: The annual three-day festival celebrating winter is back with plenty of music, art, food and other entertainment to offer; 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; $17 per adult, $10 youth, $40 family four pack; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Sunday Brunch: Join for brunch in the tasting room; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; $15-$32 Adults $32-Child 12 & Under $15; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Tuesday 2/21
Toastmasters of Redmond Weekly Meeting: Become a confident public speaker in a space that supports community, socialization and builds your self confidence; Noon-1 p.m.; free; Church of Christ, 925 NW Seventh St., Redmond; 541-292-6177.
