GO! Redmond
Thursday 2/10
Porter Mania: Beertenders and brewers teamed up to create three new porters for all of the dark beer lovers out there; 11 a.m. till beer runs out; free; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; wildridebrew.com or 541-610-2520.
Historic Landmarks Commission Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 4:30-6 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, Online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Lino — Range Music Series: The local jazz, Latin and world musician will perform; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Powell Butte; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.
The Ballybogs: The Irish traditional music band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine, Ct. 2, Redmond; porterbrewingco.com or 541-504-7959.
Songwriting Dance Party: Join local singer-songwriter Casey Hurt Thursday nights, where he creates retro pop and soul dance tracks right on the spot; 7-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Friday 2/11
Redmond Chamber Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of networking and hear about the new changes over at Your Care, now Nova Health; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Your Care, 3818 SW 21st Place, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-548-6325.
Northern Lights — Valentines Edition: Go down to Redmond City Hall to check out the Valentine's Day edition of the Northern Lights; 7-9 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; facebook.com/RedmondOregon or 541-923-7710.
Standup Comedy Night: Local comedians will perform stand-up comedy; 7-10 p.m.; $15 online, $20 at door; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 Southwest Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Saturday 2/12
Second Annual Hops & Hearts Artisan Market: There will be several local artisans and crafters on site as well as special raffles and prizes for some lucky couples; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Terrebonne; theedgetaphouse.com or 541-527-2101.
Valentine's Weekend Couples Massage Classes: Taproot Bodywork will teach you to rub your partner right this Valentine's Day; 2 p.m.; prices vary; Taproot Bodywork Studio, Cline Falls Road, Tumalo; taprootbodywork.com or 503-481-0595.
Opal Springs Band: The band will perform an eclectic blend of folk, blues, and country music; 5-8 p.m.; $15; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Northern Lights — Valentines Edition: Go down to Redmond City Hall to check out the Valentine's Day edition of the Northern Lights; 7-9 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; facebook.com/RedmondOregon or 541-923-7710.
Boots, Babes and Burlesque: Bend Burlesque dancers are putting on their boots, turning up the Western tunes and getting to their primal roots for this show; 8-10:30 p.m.; $20-$30; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Sunday 2/13
Sunday Brunch and Karaoke: Join for brunch and later Karaoke; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Super Bowl Sunday: Watch the game with food and drinks taken care of; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Super Bowl Cornhole Extravaganza: The game will be shown on the giant screen in the barrel room, there will be a $5 blind draw partners cornhole tournament open to anyone that wants to play with money being split 50/30/20 for first-third place; 1 p.m.; free; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; facebook.com/WildRideBrewing or 541-610-2520.
Superbowl LVI Party: Watch the super bowl with food, drinks and friends, plus a paint party for couples; 3 p.m.; free; Over the Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Terrebonne; facebook.com/overtheedgetaphouse or 541-527-2101.
Monday 2/14
Planning Commission Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 4:30-6:30 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7750.
Downtown Urban Renewal Advisory Committee (DURAC) Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 5-7 p.m.; Redmond City Hall, online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Tuesday 2/15
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Healing Flow Class Series: Join a yoga healing flow class from the comfort of your home; Noon-1 p.m.; $15 drop-in; CMC, Online; canyonmountaincenter.net or 415-748-8697.
Redmond Commission for Art in Public Places Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 4:30-6 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Wednesday 2/16
Housing and Community Development Committee Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 4-5:30 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Open Hub Singing Club: An evening of singing together; 6-7:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
