GO! Redmond
Thursday 12/8
The Library Book Club: Join for a book party to celebrate a year of reading with The Redmond Library Book; 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deachutslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Wreath Making: Join for a wreath building class led by Michelle from the Posie Shoppe; 6-9 p.m.; $120 per person; Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Meet the Author of new book “High Contrast”: Local author Andrew Kaza reads from his new book "High Contrast: A Story of Basketball, Race and Politics in Oregon 1972" and takes your questions.; 6-7 p.m.; free; Herringbone Books, 422 SW Sixth St., Redmond; nestuccaspitpress.com or 541-526-1491.
Friday 12/9
Christmas in Powell Butte: The second annual bazaar is booked full with 40-plus vendors; 2-7 p.m.; free; Powell Butte Community Center, 8404 SW Reif Road, Powell Butte; pbcommunitycenter.com or 541-408-0256.
David Starfire, Mienne & iLko live: A special night of music and dancing featuring the legendary electronic producer and some local talent; 9 p.m.; $10-$20; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Saturday 12/10
Christmas in Powell Butte: The second annual bazaar is booked full with 40-plus vendors; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Powell Butte Community Center, 8404 SW Reif Road, Powell Butte; pbcommunitycenter.com or 541-408-0256.
Know Joy — The Uncharted Project Holiday Performance: Local singer-songwriter duo blends their voices for the holidays; 3-4 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Live at the Vineyard — John Denver Christmas Concert: The Mighty Quinns perform a tribute to the songs, music and spiritual connection of John Denver; 5-8 p.m.; $20 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Rubbah Tree: Party with Trout Reality as they raise funds for Rimrock Trail and enjoy Raffle opportunities and a performance from the local reggae band; 5-8 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Sunday 12/11
Sound of the Seasons Concert: The concert will include traditional and contemporary pieces in genres including spirituals, madrigals and a gospel-tinged arrangement of a classic pop ballad; 4-6 p.m.; free; Redmond High School, 675 SW Rimrock Way, Redmond; 541-923-4800.
Monday 12/12
Downtown Urban Renewal Advisory Committee (DURAC) Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 5-7 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Tuesday 12/13
Toastmasters of Redmond Weekly Meeting: Become a confident public speaker in a space that supports community, socialization and builds your self-confidence; Noon-1 p.m.; free; Church of Christ, 925 NW Seventh St., Redmond; 541-292-6177.
Know Joy — The Twelve Tones Holiday Performance: Enjoy the lovely sound of tone chimes playing holiday favorites; 2-3 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Hoodoo's Wintervention: Join Hoodoo for a flurry of fun and over $50,000 in giveaways this season; 6-8 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; skihoodoo.com or 541-527-4345.
Know Joy — A Christmas Carol Readers Theater at SCP Hotel: We provide the script, you provide dramatic skills and together we'll read the classic tale of Ebenezer Scrooge; 6-7 p.m.; free; SCP Redmond Hotel, 521 SW Sixth St., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-508-7600.
City Council Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 6-8 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
