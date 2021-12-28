Wednesday 12/29
Aaron Rehn & Grace Cooper: The guitar duo will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $5; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Trivia Wednesdays: Go with a team or team up there to play genuine UKB Trivia live and possibly win gift certificates; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth, Redmond; facebook.com/InitiativeBrew or 541-527-4380.
Thursday 12/30
Holiday Lights: A walk-through holiday light show spanning 100,000 square feet with more than 3 million dazzling lights happening daily; 4-10 p.m.; $25 per person, $65 family four-pack, $95 family six-pack; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; holidaylightexperience.com or 541-548-2711.
Coyote Willow: The roots-country-Americana duo will perform; 5:30 p.m.; free; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Powell Butte; brasada.com or 541-526-6865.
Irish Trad Music with The Ballybogs: The Ballybogs will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine, Ct. 2, Redmond; porterbrewingco.com or 541-504-7959.
Parker Steers: The country, rock artist will perform; 6:30-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
The Parnells: The local Americana-country band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $20; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 Southwest Forest Ave., Bend; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Friday 12/31
Christmas in the Pines: A drive-thru light display will be open every Fri., Sat and Sunday through New Year's Day; 5:30-9 p.m.; free; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; crookcountyfairgrounds.com or 541-447-6575.
Duffy's NYE Countryfied Party: The local country band will perform for the holiday; 6:30 p.m.; $20; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 Southwest Forest Ave., Bend; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
New Year's Eve Celebration: Ring in the New Year with special vendors, live painting, performances, multiple producers/DJs and more; 8 p.m.-2 a.m.; $40 plus fees; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Saturday 1/1
Live at the Tasting Room — The Substitutes: The classic rock band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Christmas in the Pines: A drive-thru light display will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through New Year's Day; 5:30-9 p.m.; free; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; crookcountyfairgrounds.com or 541-447-6575.
New Year's Day Bulls & Broncs: An event raising money to help a local veteran get a house; 7 p.m.; $20; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Mug Club Release Party: Music from Casey Hurt, karaoke with your Duffy's favorites prizes and more; 7-10 p.m.; free $10 for non-mug club; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 Southwest Forest Ave., Bend; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Monday 1/3
Open Mic: First-timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sing up for open mic; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Tuesday 1/4
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
