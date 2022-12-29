Vineyard New Year's Eve Formal Dinner: Enjoy a four-course dinner of spinach/arugula salad, potato/leek soup, stuffed porkloin or stuffed red peppers, and raspberry cheesecake for dessert, topped off with a complimentary champagne toast to kick off the New Year; 5-7 p.m.; $95 per person; Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Duffy’s New Years Eve Party: Enjoy extended happy hour, door raffle prizes, and a DJ to help ring in the new year ; 8-Noon; free; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/generealduffys or 541-527-4345.
Vineyard New Year's Eve Party: Join for a fun-filled New Year's Eve Party featuring music from a live DJ, an appetizer buffet and cash bar; 8 p.m.-midnight; $65 per person; Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
New Years Eve Party with The Upshot Band: The Central Oregon Rock band will perform to ring in the new year; 9 p.m.; free; Hub City Bar and Grill, 2498 US Highway 97, Redmond; 541-923-7101.
New Year's Eve Karaoke Party: Ring in the New Year while singing some Karaoke; 9 p.m.; free; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Terrebonne; facebook.com/overtheedgetaphouse or 541-527-2101.
Tuesday 1/3
Toastmasters of Redmond Weekly Meeting: Become a confident public speaker in a space that supports community, socialization and builds self-confidence; Noon-1 p.m.; free; Church of Christ, 925 NW Seventh St., Redmond; 541-292-6177.
