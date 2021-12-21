Christmas Open House: Drive the mile-long stretch of lights and end at River Run Lodge, featuring local wine & beer, food vendors, hot chocolate and crafts for the kids; 5-9 p.m.; free; River Run Lodge, 1730 Blue Heron Drive, Redmond; facebook.com/riverrlodge or 541-504-4501.
Trivia Wednesdays: Go with a team or team up there to play genuine UKB Trivia live and possibly win gift certificates; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; facebook.com/InitiativeBrew or 541-527-4380.
Thursday 12/23
Holiday Lights: A walk-through holiday light show spanning 100,000 sq. ft. with more than 3 million dazzling lights happening daily; 4-10 p.m.; $25 per person, $65 family four-pack, $95 family six-pack; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; holidaylightexperience.com or 541-548-2711.
Irish Trad Music: The Ballybogs will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Ct. 2, Redmond; porterbrewingco.com or 541-504-7959.
Wintervention: Hoodoo is dumping over $50,000 in prizes including lift tickets, lodging, skis, snowboards, gear, goods and more; 6-8 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Friday 12/24
Christmas in the Pines: A drive-thru light display will be open every Fri., Sat. and Sunday through New Years Day; 5:30-9 p.m.; free; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; crookcountyfairgrounds.com or 541-447-6575.
Monday 12/27
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sing up for open mic; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Tuesday 12/28
Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
