Holiday lights (copy)
Buy Now

Santa will be on hand at the walk-through of the holiday lights display now on at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds & Expo.

 Submitted photo

Wednesday 12/22

Christmas Open House: Drive the mile-long stretch of lights and end at River Run Lodge, featuring local wine & beer, food vendors, hot chocolate and crafts for the kids; 5-9 p.m.; free; River Run Lodge, 1730 Blue Heron Drive, Redmond; facebook.com/riverrlodge or 541-504-4501.

Trivia Wednesdays: Go with a team or team up there to play genuine UKB Trivia live and possibly win gift certificates; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; facebook.com/InitiativeBrew or 541-527-4380.

Thursday 12/23

Holiday Lights: A walk-through holiday light show spanning 100,000 sq. ft. with more than 3 million dazzling lights happening daily; 4-10 p.m.; $25 per person, $65 family four-pack, $95 family six-pack; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; holidaylightexperience.com or 541-548-2711.

Irish Trad Music: The Ballybogs will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Ct. 2, Redmond; porterbrewingco.com or 541-504-7959.

Wintervention: Hoodoo is dumping over $50,000 in prizes including lift tickets, lodging, skis, snowboards, gear, goods and more; 6-8 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.

Friday 12/24

Christmas in the Pines: A drive-thru light display will be open every Fri., Sat. and Sunday through New Years Day; 5:30-9 p.m.; free; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main St., Prineville; crookcountyfairgrounds.com or 541-447-6575.

Monday 12/27

Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sing up for open mic; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.

Tuesday 12/28

Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.