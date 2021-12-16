Thursday 12/16
Bow Wow Bingo — Ugly Christmas Sweater Edition: Join for Bingo every Thursday evening benefiting BrightSide Animal Center; 6:30-8 p.m.; $1-$10; Cascade Lakes Brewing Company, 855 SW Seventh St., Redmond; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo or 541-923-1795.
Holiday Lights: A walk-through holiday light show spanning 100,000 sq. ft. with more than 3 million dazzling lights happening daily; 4-10 p.m.; $25 per person, $65 family four pack, $95 family six pack; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; holidaylightexperience.com or 541-548-2711.
Irish Trad Music: The Ballybogs will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Court 2, Redmond; porterbrewingco.com or 541-504-7959.
James Matt: The local classic rock, folk artist will perform; 6:30 p.m. free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forrest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Friday 12/17
Coffee Clatter — Redmond Chamber of Commerce: A regular meeting will be held; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Grace & Hammer Pizza, 641 SW Cascade Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/RedmondOregon or 541-923-5191.
Christmas in the Pines: A drive-thru light display will be open every Fri., Sat and Sunday through New Year's Day; 5:30-9 p.m.; free; Crook County Fairgrounds, 1280 Main S., Prineville; crookcountyfairgrounds.com or 541-447-6575.
Aaron Rehn & Matt Borden: The two country artists will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $10; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forrest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Under The Mistletoe Burlesque: Join Bend Burlesque for some holiday entertainment to celebrate the holidays and Christmas with an old-fashioned burlesque show; 8 p.m.; $20-$30; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Saturday 12/18
Duffy's Christmas Market: Join Duffy's for a holiday market, food, drinks and live music; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Live at the Vineyard — Reno & Cindy Holler's Christmas Concert: The duo will sing Christmas songs, rock, folk and any song you can request; 5-8 p.m.; $10 adults, children 12 and under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Casey Hurt — Live Songwriting Experience: Watch as a professional songwriter, Casey Hurt creates fully produced songs right before your eyes; 7-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forrest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Sunday 12/19
Maragas Winery Afternoon Jazz: Weekly live jazz session; 1-4 p.m.; free; Maragas Winery, 15523 U.S. Highway 97, Culver; maragaswinery.com or 541-546-5464.
Monday 12/20
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone's welcome to sing up for open mic; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Tuesday 12/21
Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Rotary of Crook County: A regular meeting will take place; Noon-1 p.m.; Ron's Comfort Food Cafe, 300 SW Meadow Lakes Dr, Prineville; facebook.com/Crook.County.Rotary.
Redmond Commission for Art in Public Places Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 4:30-6 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Virtual City Council Workshop: A regular meeting will be held; 6-8 p.m.; Redmond City Hall, online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
