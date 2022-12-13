GO! Redmond
Thursday 12/15
Oregon Wrestling Classic: One of the nation’s largest wrestling events will take place; 8 a.m.; $25 two-day pass, $15 one-day pass, senior & youth deals; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; oregonwrestlingclassic.com or 541-548-2711.
Friday 12/16
Coffee Clatter — Christmas Party: Join for a morning of connection and business networking; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Gompers Distillery, 611 NE Jackpine Court 8, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Olivia Harms: The country singer will perform; 5 p.m.; free; Niblick & Greene's, 7535 Falcon Crest Drive Suite One, Redmond; oliviaharms.com.
Casey Hurt — Christmas Show: The local songwriter, artist and music producer will perform; 5:30 p.m.; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Powell Butte; facebook.com/heycaseyhurt or 541-526-6865.
Bad Santa Dance Party: Vinyl DJs spinning records for a spacy evening of dancing along with a best Santa costume contest; 8 p.m.; $5; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Saturday 12/17
Christmas in the Canyon: Santa Claus is making his stop at the Taphouse and handing out free hot chocolate while you shop the 25 vendors; 11 a.m.; free; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Terrebonne; facebook.com/overtheedgetaphouse or 541-527-2101.
Live at the Vineyard — Heller Highwater Trio: The local rock trio will perform; 5-7 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Drag Queen Bingo Benefit Night: Play four rounds of bingo during the drag show; 7-10 p.m.; $40-$60; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Sunday 12/18
Winter Bazaar: Attention holiday-shopping procrastinators, this bazaar is for those last-minute Christmas gift finds; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Vineyard Sunday Brunch: Join for Sunday Brunch at the Vineyard; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; $32 adults, child 12 & Under $15; Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Christmas Potluck of the OOTFA: Lots of old country dance music by the musicians of the Oregon Old Time Fiddlers District 3; 1-4 p.m.; free; Terrebonne Grange Hall, 8286 11th St., Terrebonne; centraloregonfiddlers.com.
Solstice Candle Making Ceremony: This mindful experience has been thoughtfully designed to help you connect to self, others, and the world around you through the practices of manifestation, meditation, sound healing and candle making; 2-5 p.m.; $55; Namaspa Redmond, 974 SW Veterans Way, Redmond; namaspa.com.
Tuesday 12/20
Toastmasters of Redmond Weekly Meeting: Become a confident public speaker in a space that supports community, socialization and builds your self-confidence; Noon-1 p.m.; free; Church of Christ, 925 NW Seventh St., Redmond; 541-292-6177.
City Council Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 6-8 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Tuesday Trivia: Gather your teams and join for trivia every third Tuesday each month with prizes awarded to the top team; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Wednesday 12/21
Know Joy: Holiday Family Movie Night: Join for a free screening of "Elf" and be sure to bring a comfy chair, pillows and blankets; 6-8 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave, Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-527-1387.
