GO! Redmond
Thursday 12/1
Family Story Time: Interactive story time with books, songs and rhymes for 0-5 years old; 9:30-9:55 a.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Wild Ride Brewing Pint Night: For December’s event, they will donate $1 for every pint sold to the Family Resource Center of Central Oregon; 5-8 p.m.; Wild Ride Brewing, 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; wildridebrew.com.
First Thursday Open Mic: Spoken word open mic night for all poets, storytellers and writers; 7-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Friday 12/2
39th Annual Festival of Trees: The annual fundraising event will take place; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; hospiceofredmond.org or 541-548-2711.
First Friday Art Walk: There will be 20+ artists at seven venues displaying a large variety of art including paintings, fused glass, wood working, painted scarves, and jewelry; 4-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Redmond, 521 SW Sixth Ave., Redmond; drycanyonarts.org
Emilee Reynolds: Enjoy First Friday at the music hall with live music by the local singer, songwriter; 4:30 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com.
Snow Ball: An evening of dining and dancing with live music provided by The Notables Swing Band and Cuban cuisine prepared by Chef Jose; 5-8 p.m.; $12 online, $15 at the door; Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond; redmondseniors.org.
Redmond Social Club: Go hang out with fun people and great dance music; 6-10 p.m.; $10 per person; VFW Hall, 1836 SW Veterans Way, Redmond; redmondsocialclub.com or 541-548-4108.
Saturday 12/3
Holiday Bazaar and Bake Sale: Auction and raffle of quilts, other arts and crafts, baked goods including lefse, cookies and other holiday treats; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; free; Zion Lutheran Church, 1113 SW Black Butte Blvd., Redmond; 541-923-7466.
27th Powell Butte Art & Craft Show: An annual show featuring local artisans and unique handmade gifts for everyone on your list; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Powell Butte Community Center, 8404 SW Reif Road, Powell Butte or 541-480-5724.
Crooked River Ranch Christmas Celebration: They will have Santa, vendors, hayrides and more; 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; free; Crooked River Ranch, 5195 SW Clubhouse Drive, Terrebonne; crookedriverranch.com or 541-548-8939.
Winter Pop Up: Art, baskets, cards, silversmith jewelry and other various crafts will be available for purchase; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; The Bite, 19860 Seventh St., Tumalo; facebook.com/RootedMuse.
39th Annual Festival of Trees: The annual fundraising event will take place; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; hospiceofredmond.org or 541-548-2711.
Holiday Sip & Shop: Shop local vendors to find unique gifts for everyone on your list; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; wildridebrew.com or 541-610-2520.
Shop Local Holiday Pop Up Shop: Enjoy small bites, sip on complimentary handcrafted beverages and wine, and shop local home goods, skincare, permanent jewelry and more; 1-4 p.m.; Canyon Ridge Model Home, 1512 NW Upas Place, Redmond; facebook.com/HaydenHomesCentralOregon.
Live at the Vineyards — Major Dudes’ Steely Dan Tribute: The extraordinary Steely Dan tribute band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Sunday 12/4
Wreath Making: join for a wreath building class led by Michelle from the Posie Shoppe; 1-4 p.m.; $120 Per Person; Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Monday 12/5
Wine & Business Cards Pop-Up: Offering a space for people to congregate and rub some elbows with some folks that like beverages, mingling and building the roots of our economy with locally sourced attendees; 5-8 p.m.; $5; Eqwine Wine Bar, 218 SW Fourth St., Redmond; eqwine-wine.com.
Wednesday 12/7
Middle Ground Gingerbread Engineering: Make a simple or complex gingerbread structure out of graham crackers; 2-3 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Know Joy — Sparkling Wine and Food Pairing at Arome: Join for an evening of exploring three different sparkling wines with simple food pairings; 5-7 p.m.; free, registration required; Arome, 432 SW Sixth St., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-527-4727.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.