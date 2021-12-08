Thursday 12/9
Holiday Lights: A walk-through show spanning 100,000 sq. ft. with more than 3 million dazzling lights happening daily; 4-10 p.m.; $25 per person, $65 family four pack, $95 family six pack; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; holidaylightexperience.com or 541-548-2711.
Friday 12/10
Motel Kalifornia Eagles Tribute Band: Eagles and acoustic rock tribute band will perform; 7 p.m.; $20 online; General Duffy’s Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Paws, Pups and Pints: Bring your dog to enjoy a live DJ, Wild Ride beers, and chili dogs while supporting the local animal shelter; 3-5 p.m.; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; facebook.com/WildRideBrewing.
Saturday 12/11
Wes Knodel Gun Show: Central Oregon’s largest gun and knife show returns; 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; $8 at the gate; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; wesknodelgunshows.com or 541-548-2711.
Live at the Vineyard — John Denver Christmas Concert: Hoover and the Mighty Quinns will perform a tribute concert for John Denver; 6-9 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 and under $5; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-350-5384.
Sunday 12/12
Wes Knodel Gun Show: Central Oregon’s largest gun and knife show returns; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; $8 at the gate; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; wesknodelgunshows.com or 541-548-2711.
Maragas Winery — Afternoon Live Jazz: A weekly jazz session will take place; 1-4 p.m.; free; Maragas Winery, 15523 U.S. Highway 97, Culver; maragaswinery.com or 541-546-5464.
Aaron Rehn: The solo guitarist will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Monday 12/13
Central Oregon Retired Educators Meeting: Participants will be making holiday tray favors for nursing home patients and all retired educators are welcome to attend; 11:30 a.m.; reservation required; Zion Lutheran Church, 1113 SW Black Butte Blvd., Redmond; zionrdm.com or 541-923-7466.
Downtown Urban Renewal Advisory Committee Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 5-7 p.m.; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Open Mic: From first-timers to pros, everyone’s welcome to go and sign up for open mic; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Tuesday 12/14
Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others’ company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Rotary of Crook County: A regular meeting will take place; Noon-1 p.m.; Ron’s Comfort Food Cafe, 300 SW Meadow Lakes Drive, Prineville; facebook.com/Crook.County.Rotary.
Virtual City Council Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 6-8 p.m.; Redmond City Hall, online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Wednesday 12/15
Housing and Community Development Committee Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 4-6 p.m.; Redmond City Hall, online, Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Hospice of Redmond Wall of Honor Panel Dedication: Hospice of Redmond hosts public Taps ceremonies the third Wednesday of each month; 4:30 p.m.; Hospice of Redmond, 732 SW 23rd St., Redmond; hospiceofredmond.org or 541-548-7483.
Redmond School Board Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 5:30 p.m.; Redmond School District, online, Redmond; redmondschools.org or 541-923-5437.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.