Thursday 12/2
Holiday Lights: A walk-through holiday light show spanning 100,000 sq. ft. with more than 3 million dazzling lights happening daily; 4 a.m.-10 p.m.; $25 per person, $65 family four pack, $95 family six pack; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; holidaylightexperience.com or 541-548-2711.
Thrive Central Oregon Walk-In Consultations: free 30-minute walk-in social service consultations to connect to housing, medical, mental health resources, veteran, social security help and more; 1-4 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Parks Committee: A regular meeting will be held; 3:30-5 p.m.; Redmond City Hall, online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Know Celebrate — Klezmer Fiddle and Yiddish Songs: Enjoy this intimate violin performance of Yiddish folk songs; 4-5 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Darkness to Light Training With KIDS Center: a 2.5-hour interactive training program providing participants with 5 steps to better protect children from sexual abuse; 5:30-8 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Aaron Rehn: The solo guitarist will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Friday 12/3
Winter Business HOP: Chamber members will be highlighting their goods, services and describe what they do, one-on-one with attendees and other vendors; 8:30-11 a.m.; free; The View Tap & Grill, 1938 SW Elkhorn Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/RedmondOregon or 541-548-3121.
First Friday: Art will be on display at participating businesses as well as local musicians and makers playing music and showing off their creations; 4-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Redmond, Fifth, Sixth and Seventh streets, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com
Bonfires, Bikes and Brews: Every other Friday this winter the Good Bike Co opens their patio and strikes up the fire cauldron for a night of bike and brews; 4:30-7 p.m.; Good Bike Co., 284 NE Third St., Prineville; goodbikeco.com.
Fair Trade Boogie Band: The old-school funk/modern psychedelia band will perform; 8-11 p.m.; $5 plus fees; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Mike Wayock: The rock, blues and funk artist will perform; 8-10:30 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave, Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Saturday 12/4
Powell Butte Art and Craft Show: Annual holiday show featuring local artisans with unique handmade gifts including: watercolor paintings, silk painting fiber arts, hand spun yarns and knit and felted items, fused glass,; 10 a.m.-4 p.m.; Powell Butte Community Center, 8404 SW Reif Road, Powell Butte; pbcommunitycenter.com.
Ugly Sweater Run: Come dressed in your favorite ugly Christmas sweater and kick off the holiday season with a fun run; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free, must register online, donations appreciated; The Barn, 164 Elm St., Sisters; runsistersrun.com.
Know Celebrate — Sisters High School Jazz Choir Caroling: Enjoy the harmonies of the Holidays at an outdoor caroling event; 11 a.m.-Noon; free; Sisters Public Library, 110 N. Cedar St., Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1070.
Live at the Vineyard — Opal Springs Band: The folk, blues and country band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Prom Night with Honey Don’t and DJ Sunset Arcade: Live DJ’s, dancing and a birthday celebration; 7:30 p.m.-12 a.m.; $10 limited tickets; General Duffy’s Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Matt Borden: The country musician will perform; 7:30-11:30 p.m.; $10; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Curtis Salgado: The vocalist, songwriter and harmonica icon will perform; 8 p.m.; $25 plus fees; The Belfry, 302 E. Main Ave., Sisters; bendticket.com or 541-815-9122.
Sunday 12/5
A Novel Idea Unveiled 2022: Be among the first to know the book selected for A Novel Idea 2022; 4-5 p.m.; free; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschutespubliclibrary.org.
Monday 12/6
Redmond Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Meeting: 4-6 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Open Mic: First timers to pros, everyone’s welcome to sing up for open mic; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Tuesday 12/7
Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others’ company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Rotary of Crook County: A regular meeting will take place; Noon-1 p.m.; Ron’s Comfort Food Cafe, 300 SW Meadow Lakes Drive, Prineville; facebook.com/Crook.County.Rotary.
Virtual City Council Workshop: A regular meeting will be held; 6-8 p.m.; Redmond City Hall, online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Writers Writing — How to Self-Edit: This workshop will focus on the skills you need to edit your own work. Amanda Skenandore is the award-winning author of three historical novels; 6:30-8 p.m.; free registration required; Deschutes Public Library, online; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-617-7050.
Wednesday 12/8
Know Celebrate — Mindfulness & Meditation: Learn about meditation and mindfulness and how these practices can support you during the holiday season; 6-7 p.m.; free, registration required; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
