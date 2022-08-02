GO! Redmond
Thursday 8/4
Redmond: Comedy for Kids with Angel Ocasio: Comedy show with music, magic and juggling. This is an in-person program; 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; host5.evanced.info or 541-312-1050.
Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo: Considered Central Oregon's largest annual event, this fair and rodeo contains the NPRA Rodeo Championship, concerts, carnival rides, food and much more; 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; $14 adults, $8 kids 6-12 and seniors 62+ and kids 6-12, free kids 5 and under; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Redmond Farmers Market: Featuring locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared foods, live music and crafts; 3-7 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com
Live at the Vineyard — Klassixs Ayreband: The band will perform rock 'n’ roll of the '50s & '60s; 5-8 p.m.; $25 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Redmond Running Group Run: Find the Redmond Oregon Running Klub on Facebook for weekly run details; 6:15 p.m.; free; Various locations, check website for weekly location, Redmond; facebook.com/RedmondOregonRunningKlub/
Bow Wow Bingo: Join for BowWow Bingo every Thursday evening benefiting BrightSide Animal Center; 6:30-8 p.m.; $1 each card for first two games, $2 each for second two games; Cascade Lakes at Seventh St., 855 SW Seventh St., Redmond; facebook.com/CascadeLakesat7thSt/
Friday 8/5
Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo: Considered Central Oregon's largest annual event, this fair and rodeo contains the NPRA Rodeo Championship, concerts, carnival rides, food and much more; 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; $14 adults, $8 kids 6-12 and seniors 62+ and kids 6-12, free kids 5 and under Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Live at the Vineyard — The Parnells: The Americana country band will perform; noon-9 p.m.; $25 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
First Friday Art Walk: The large variety of art on display includes watercolors, fused glass, oils, wood ducks/quails and much more; 4-7 p.m.; free; Downtown, Redmond; drycanyonarts.org or 360-433-5422.
Toast & Jam: The rootsy folk-rock band plays live; 6 p.m.; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Powell Butte; bandsintown.com or 541-526-6865.
An evening with NEGATIVE PRESS PROJECT: Jazz-adjacent Ridgeway Records recording artist, Negative Press Project will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $10 in advance, $12 at door; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Saturday 8/6
Artisan/Farmers’ Market: A unique shopping experience, showcasing the talented and skilled residents of the Crooked River Ranch community; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Crooked River Ranch, 5195 SW Clubhouse Drive, Terrebonne; crookedriverranch.com or 541-548-8939.
CROP Farmers Market: Produce and products from local growers and vendors along with food trucks and live music; 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; free; Stryker Park, 453 NE Elm St., Prineville; cropfarmersmarket.org or 610-301-3244.
Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo: Considered Central Oregon's largest annual event, this fair and rodeo contains the NPRA Rodeo Championship, concerts, carnival rides, food and much more; 11 a.m.-11 p.m.; $14 adults, $8 kids 6-12 and seniors 62+ and kids 6-12, free kids 5 and under; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Nick Gamer / Leo London / Gabrial Sweyn: Alternative musician Nick Gamer, singer-songwriter Leo London and indie folk artist Gabrial Sweyn will perform; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; $10; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave, Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com
Sunday 8/7
Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo: Considered Central Oregon's largest annual event, this fair and rodeo contains the NPRA Rodeo Championship, concerts, carnival rides, food and much more; 11 a.m.-8 p.m.; $14 adults, $8 kids 6-12 and seniors 62+ and kids 6-12, free kids 5 and under; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Karaoke Sundays: Karaoke Church has two sessions: Early Birds noon-3 p.m. Lovers of the Night 7-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys
Movie Nights Under the Stars: Enjoy family-friendly movies under the big sky of Central Oregon; 7-9 p.m.; $20 adults, $15 children 3-13, free for children under 3; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Tuesday 8/9
Redmond: Music by The Uncharted Project: Singer-songwriter duo blends Indie Folk and Soulful Jazz; 2-3 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; host5.evanced.info or 541-312-1050.
City Council Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 6 p.m.; City of Prineville, 387 NE Third Street, Prineville; visitprineville.org
Phillip Austin: The country musician will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Hub City Bar and Grill, 2498 S. Highway 97, Redmond; 541-923-7101
Wednesday 8/10
Crook County Fair: Opening day of the fair with vendors, entertainment and more; 5 to 10 p.m. Crook County Fairgrounds, free; 1280 Main St., Prineville; crookcountyfairgrounds.com/events/fair
Music on the Green — Kristi Kinsey & the Whiskey Bandits: The local country, rock and blues band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Sam Johnson Park, SW 15th Street and SW Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-5191.
Cascades Radio Hour — Darrell Scott: The American singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $25; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; jiveradio.org or 541-527-1387.
