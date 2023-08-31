GO! Redmond
Thursday 8/31
Redmond Farmers Market: Featuring locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared foods and crafts. We share a dedication for supporting local farms and eating delicious and healthy foods; 3-6 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com.
Last Funkin' Thursdays with DJ Bryne: Swing Downtown Redmond and join for a chill night of funky dance grooves; 7-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com.
Live at the Vineyard — Klassixs Ayreband: The local rock ‘n’ and roll band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, free for kids; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Friday 9/1
First Friday Art Walk: Meet with 20-plus local artists as you walk around downtown Redmond; 4-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Redmond, 5th through 8th Street, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Live at the Vineyard — The Cider Janes: Naomi LaViolette, Aliyih Bristol and Heather Schrock will perform some covers and originals; 6-9 p.m.; $15 adults, kids free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Saturday 9/2
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Smith Rock: Join for an guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-Noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Live Blues and Jazz at the Winery: A rotating set of local musicians will perform blues and jazz music on the patio; 1-4 p.m.; Maragas Winery, 15523 U.S. Highway 97, Culver; maragaswinery.com or 541-546-5464.
Sunday 9/3
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Smith Rock: Join for a guided tour and insider's experience of Central Oregon culture; 8 a.m.-noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Desert Wind Arts Fest: Thirty Central Oregon artists present their works to view and purchase, live music, snow cones and blackberry cobbler and ice cream, children’s interactive art and casual tours of Heritage House; 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; free; Heritage House, 6710 SW Ranch House Road, Terrebonne; desertwindarts.weebly.com or 541-504-8236.
Maragas Winery — Live Jazz: A rotating set of local musicians will perform blues and jazz music on the patio; 1-4 p.m.; Maragas Winery, 15523 U.S. Highway 97, Culver; maragaswinery.com or 541-546-5464.
Tuesday 9/5
Toastmasters of Redmond Weekly Meeting: Become a confident public speaker in a space that supports community, socialization and builds your self-confidence; Noon-1 p.m.; free; Church of Christ, 925 NW Seventh St., Redmond; 541-292-6177.
Wednesday 9/6
Cascades Futurity and Aged Event: Twelve days of riders, equestrian athletes and owners compete for over a half a million dollars; 8 a.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; Cascadesfuturity.com or 541-548-2711.
Music on the Green — Hokule’a Ohana Central Oregon: The Hawaiian dance band will perform; 5:30-6:30 p.m.; free; Sam Johnson Park, SW 15th Street and SW Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-5191.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.