Thursday 8/3
Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo: Considered to be Central Oregon's largest annual event, this fair and rodeo contains the NPRA Rodeo Championship, concerts, carnival rides, food and so much more; 11 a.m.; $15 adult, senior 62+ and kids 6-12 $10, kids 5 and under free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Redmond Farmers Market: Featuring locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared foods and crafts sharing a dedication for supporting local farms and eating delicious and healthy foods; 3-6 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com.
Live at the Vineyards — Rob Gregerson: The one-man rock band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 Adults, Children 12 & under free; Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Friday 8/4
First Friday Art Walk: Meet with 20+ local artists as you walk around downtown Redmond; 4-7 p.m.; free; Downtown Redmond, Fifth through Eighth Street, Redmond; drycanyonarts.org.
Live at the Vineyard — Doc Ryan Trio: The local roots-rocking guitarist, singer-songwriter and orthopedic surgeon will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope & Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-350-5384.
Mango Stew: The local palm tree rock 'n' roll band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Elements Public House, 1857 NW Sixth St., Redmond; elementspublichouse.com or 541-604-8883.
Saturday 8/5
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Smith Rock: Join for an guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-Noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Live Blues and Jazz at the Winery: A rotating set of local musicians will perform blues and jazz music on the patio; 1-4 p.m.; free; Maragas Winery, 15523 U.S. Highway 97, Culver; maragaswinery.com or 541-546-5464.
Live at the Vineyard — Long Gone Wilder: The Central Oregon Rock 'n' Roll band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope & Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-350-5384.
Steve & Reana: The singer-songwriter husband & wife acoustic duo will perform; 6-9 p.m.; free; Elements Public House, 1857 NW Sixth St., Redmond; elementspublichouse.com or 541-604-8883.
Sunday 8/6
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Smith Rock: Join for a guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-Noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Maragas Winery-Live Jazz: A rotating set of local musicians will perform blues and jazz music on the patio; 1-4 p.m.; free; Maragas Winery, 15523 U.S. Highway 97, Culver; maragaswinery.com or 541-546-5464.
Page to Screen Family Movie Matinee: Enjoy a viewing of "How to Train Your Dragon"; 1-3 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1062.
Monday 8/7
Redmond Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 4-6 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, online, Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Tuesday 8/8
Toastmasters of Redmond Weekly Meeting: Become a confident public speaker in a space that supports community, socialization and builds your self-confidence; Noon-1 p.m.; free; Church of Christ, 925 NW Seventh St., Redmond; 541-292-6177.
Redmond Chess Club: All levels and all ages chess; 6-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com.
Larkspur Stand: The local Americana indie-blues-grass band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Cascade Lakes Brewery Seventh Street, 855 SW Seventh St., Redmond; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo or 541-388-4998.
City Council Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 6-8 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Wednesday 8/9
Music on the Green — The Tangents: This five-piece rock band will perform; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Sam Johnson Park, SW 15th Street and SW Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-5191.
