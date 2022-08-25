GO! Redmond
Thursday 8/25
Redmond Farmers Market: Featuring locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared foods, live music and crafts; 3-7 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com.
MX13 Jump Show: This year's jump show is a fundraiser for the Central Oregon Veterans Ranch; 5-8 p.m.; free; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; wildridebrew.com or 541-610-2520.
Redmond Running Group Run: Find the Redmond Oregon Running Klub on Facebook for weekly run details; 6:15 p.m.; free; Various locations, check website for weekly location, Redmond; facebook.com/RedmondOregonRunningKlub.
Bow Wow Bingo: Join for BowWow Bingo every Thursday evening benefiting BrightSide Animal Center; 6:30-8 p.m.; $1 each card for first two games, $2 each for second two games; Cascade Lakes at Seventh St., 855 SW Seventh St., Redmond; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Friday 8/26
32nd Annual Chamber Golf Tournament: Join for a day of golf; 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.; Juniper Golf Course, 1938 SW Elkhorn Ave., Redmond; playjuniper.com or 541-548-3121.
Live at the Vineyard — Highway 97: The rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $20 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Star Party: Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Jim Hammond for an exploration of the summer night sky at Rimrock Ranch; 7:30-10:30 p.m.; must register in advance; Rimrock Ranch, Deschutes; deschuteslandtrust.org or 541-330-0017.
Mt. Bachelor Kennel Club Annual AKC Dog Show: The annual dog shows, agility trials and obedience trials will take place; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Saturday 8/27
Schilling's Garden Market End of Summer Fest: Celebrate the end of the season with live music, food carts, cold drinks and artisanal vendors and plant sale; 9 a.m.-8:30 p.m.; free; Schilling's Garden Market, 64640 Old Bend Redmond Highway, Bend; schillingsgardenmarket.com or 541-323-0160.
Buckcherry and Hinder: The rock band will put on a show; 4 p.m.; $60-$120; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Bend; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Kristi Kinsey & The Whiskey Bandits: The country, rock and blues band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; Over the Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Terrebonne; facebook.com/overtheedgetaphouse or 541-527-2101.
Live at the Vineyard — The Sleepless Truckers: The local outlaw country band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $25 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Nyx Division, Time Rift & Morrow: The Portland-based four-piece post-punk, goth, rock ‘n’ roll band will perform with Portland and local support; 8 p.m.; $15; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Mt. Bachelor Kennel Club Annual AKC Dog Show: The annual dog shows, agility trials and obedience trials will take place; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Sunday 8/28
Schilling's Garden Market End of Summer Fest: Celebrate the end of the season with live music, food carts, cold drinks and artisanal vendors and a plant sale; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Schilling's Garden Market, 64640 Old Bend Redmond Highway, Bend; schillingsgardenmarket.com or 541-323-0160.
Women's Equality Day Workshop: Honor Women's Equality Day with a workshop examining historic representations of women; 1-3 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Eric Leadbetter Music: Leadbetter takes you on a journey of rock ‘n’ roll mixed with some impressive jams woven through original music; 6 p.m.; Niblick & Greene's, 7535 Falcon Crest Drive Suite 1, Redmond; ericleadbettermusic.com.
Mt. Bachelor Kennel Club Annual AKC Dog Show: The annual dog shows, agility trials and obedience trials will take place; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Tuesday 8/30
Pressure Canning Smoked Fish, Meat, Poultry and Vegetables Workshop: Learn about pressure canning smoked fish, fish, meat, poultry, wild game and veggies while making products at this hands-on workshop at the Oregon State University Extension/Deschutes County; 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.; $20; 3800 SW Airport Way, Building 4, Redmond; extension.oregonstate.edu.
Austin Lindstrom: The local country musician will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Hub City Bar And Grill, 2498 S. Highway 97, Redmond; 541-923-7101.
