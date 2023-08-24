GO! Redmond
Thursday 8/24
Alex Dunn: The musician will perform a blend of folk and Americana; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Redmond Farmers Market: Featuring locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared foods and crafts. We share a dedication for supporting local farms and eating delicious and healthy foods; 3-6 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com.
Historic Landmarks Commission: A regular meeting will be held; 4:30-6 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Live at the Vineyard — Steve & Raena: The acoustic duo will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $12 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
MX13 Jump Show: This year's jump show is a fundraiser for the Central Oregon Veterans Ranch; 5-8 p.m.; free; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; wildridebrew.com or 541-610-2520.
Friday 8/25
Art in the High Desert: Presenting about 150 nationally acclaimed artists to be on display; 8 a.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; artinthehighdesert.com or 541-548-2711.
Celebrating Cindy & Roger's 50th Wedding Anniversary: You are invited to celebrate the owners' anniversary by enjoying the music of Reno & Cindy; 6-9 p.m.; free RSVP online; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Paranormal Cirque: Explore a unique creation of combined theater, circus and cabaret with a new European-style flare; 7:30 p.m.; $20-$60; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; paranormalcirque.com or 541-548-2711.
Saturday 8/26
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Smith Rock: Join for an guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-Noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Art in the High Desert: Presenting about 150 nationally acclaimed artists to be on display; 8 a.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; artinthehighdesert.com or 541-548-2711.
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of connection and business networking; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Hardenbrook Hardwoods LLC, 2122 SW Deerhound Ave. #7, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Micah and Me: Celebrating the end of summer with a kids dance party; 11 a.m.-Noon; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 NW Forest Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org.
Live Blues and Jazz at the Winery: A rotating set of local musicians will perform blues and jazz music on the patio; 1-4 p.m.; free; Maragas Winery, 15523 U.S. Highway 97, Culver; maragaswinery.com or 541-546-5464.
The Steel Drivers: The Americana bluegrass band will perform; 4-10 p.m.; $45-$120; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com.
Live at the Vineyard — Magical Mystery Four: The local four-piece Beatles cover band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $22 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Paranormal Cirque: Explore a unique creation of combined theater, circus and cabaret with a new European-style flare; 6:30 p.m.; $20-$60; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; paranormalcirque.com or 541-548-2711.
Sunday 8/27
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Smith Rock: Join for an guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-Noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Art in the High Desert: Presenting about 150 nationally acclaimed artists to be on display; 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; artinthehighdesert.com or 541-548-2711.
Maragas Winery-Live Jazz: A rotating set of local musicians will perform blues and jazz music on the patio; 1-4 p.m.; free; Maragas Winery, 15523 U.S. Highway 97, Culver; maragaswinery.com or 541-546-5464.
Paranormal Cirque: Explore a unique creation of combined theater, circus and cabaret with a new European-style flare; 5:30 p.m.; $20-$60; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; paranormalcirque.com or 541-548-2711.
Monday 8/28
Paranormal Cirque: Explore a unique creation of combined theater, circus and cabaret with a new European-style flare; 7:30 p.m.; $20-$60; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; paranormalcirque.com or 541-548-2711.
