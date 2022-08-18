GO! Redmond
Thursday 8/18
Redmond Farmers Market: Featuring locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared foods, live music and crafts; 3-7 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com.
Live at the Vineyard — Beth and Jeff Jackson: The husband-and-wife duo will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope & Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Third Thursday Open Mic: Spoken word open mic night for all poets, storytellers, and writers; 6-8 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 Forest Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-527-1387.
Redmond Running Group Run: Find the Redmond Oregon Running Klub on Facebook for weekly run details; 6:15 p.m.; free; Various locations, check website for weekly location, Redmond; facebook.com/RedmondOregonRunningKlub.
Bow Wow Bingo: Join for BowWow Bingo every Thursday evening benefiting BrightSide Animal Center; 6:30-8 p.m.; $1 each card for first two games, $2 each for second two games; Cascade Lakes at Seventh St., 855 SW Seventh St., Redmond; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Phillip Austin: The local acoustic country musician will perform; 7-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Friday 8/19
Dry Canyon Stampede: Central Oregon's premier country dance band will perform; 7 p.m.; free; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop Road, Redmond; facebook.com/overtheedgetaphouse or 541-527-2101.
Live at the Vineyard — Precious Byrd: The popular dance band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $45 adults, children 12 & under $25; Faith Hope & Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Stand-up Comedy Show: Enjoy the laughter and fun of a comedy night by Central Oregon Comedy Scene; 7-10 p.m.; $15; General Duffy's Waterhole , 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Ned Ledoux: The American country music singer and songwriter will perform; 8-10 p.m.; $25; O'Neil Arena, 19221 O'Neil Highway, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-419-4884.
M.G Bailey: The one-man-band will perform; 8 p.m.; $10; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Saturday 8/20
Artisan/Farmers Market: A unique shopping experience, showcasing the talented and skilled residents of the Crooked River Ranch community; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; 5195 SW Clubhouse Drive, Terrebonne; crookedriverranch.com or 541-548-8939.
Live at the Vineyard — Doc Ryan Trio: The roots-rocking guitarist and singer-songwriter will perform; 6 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope & Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Cascade Car Show: This show features classics and newer modified cars, trucks, and motorcycles; 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondcarshows.com or 425-591-5802.
Grizzly Mountain PBR Challenger: This event will feature some of the best bull riders in the world taking on the toughest bulls for big prize money; 7 p.m.; $25; O'Neil Arena, 19221 NE O'Neil Highway, Redmond; facebook.comOneilarena or 541-419-4884.
Sleepless Truckers: The local outlaw country band will perform; 7 p.m.; $10; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
3 Of We & Darling Greatly: The original, melodic instrumental band will perform with the five-piece rock ‘n’ roll band; 8 p.m.; $12; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Monday 8/22
Planning Commission Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Tuesday 8/23
Know PNW — Geology East of the Cascades: Explore the geologic history of our landscape; 6-7 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Tony Buckman: The local country musician will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Hub City Bar And Grill, 2498 S. Highway 97, Redmond; 541-923-7101.
Wednesday 8/24
HiLine Homes of Redmond Appreciation Event: A family-friendly event, including a free catered barbecue and the opportunity to connect with industry professionals to address your home-building questions; 3-6 p.m.; free; HiLine Homes of Redmond, 2420 NW Seventh St., Redmond; hilinehomes.com or 541-647-1600.
Music on the Green — The JuneBugs: The folk band will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Sam Johnson Park, SW 15th Street and SW Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-5191.
Cascades Radio Hour — C.J. Chenier & The Red Hot Louisiana Band: The zydeco band will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $30; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; jiveradio.org or 541-527-1387.
