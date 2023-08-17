GO! Redmond
Thursday 8/17
Redmond Farmers Market: Featuring locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared foods and crafts. We share a dedication for supporting local farms and eating delicious and healthy foods; 3-6 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com.
Friday 8/18
33rd Annual Redmond Chamber Golf Tournament: Whether you’re an avid golfer or a casual enthusiast, this event promises a day filled with fun, friendly competition, and networking opportunities, all while supporting a cause; 8 a.m.-5 p.m.; The View Restaurant-Juniper Golf Course, 1938 SW Elkhorn Ave., Redmond; playjuniper.com or 541-548-8198 ext. 61.
Terrebonne Grange Flea Market: Wide variety of flea market buys as well as crafts from the local area.; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Terrebonne Grange Hall, 8286 11th St., Terrebonne or 541-419-8637.
Live at the Vineyard — Major Dudes' Steely Dan Tribute: The Steely Dan tribute band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $22 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
High Street Band: The party band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $20-$23; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com.
Saturday 8/19
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Smith Rock: Join for an guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Terrebonne Grange Flea Market: Wide variety of flea market buys as well as crafts from the local area.; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Terrebonne Grange Hall, 8286 11th St., Terrebonne; 541-419-8637.
Cascade Car Show: This show features classics and newer modified cars, trucks, and motorcycles; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; Downtown, Fifth St., Redmond; redmondcarshows.com or 425-591-5802.
Live at the Vineyard — The Eric Leadbetter Band: The local rock band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $20 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Sunday 8/20
Yoga, Hike and Brew at Smith Rock: Join for an guided tour and insider's experience of Bend culture; 8 a.m.-noon; $95; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; wildlandguidingcompany.com or 541-548-7501.
Maragas Winery-Live Jazz: A rotating set of local musicians will perform blues and jazz music on the patio; 1-4 p.m.; free; Maragas Winery, 15523 U.S. Highway 97, Culver; maragaswinery.com or 541-546-5464.
Tuesday 8/22
Toastmasters of Redmond Weekly Meeting: Become a confident public speaker in a space that supports community, socialization and builds your self-confidence; noon-1 p.m.; free; Church of Christ, 925 NW Seventh St., Redmond or 541-292-6177.
Redmond Chess Club: All levels and all ages chess; 6-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com.
City Council Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 6-8 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Wednesday 8/23
Know Architecture — Bullet Journaling Workshop: Structure your journal for past, present and future; 5:30-7 p.m.; free, registration is required; Becky Johnson Community Center, 412 SW Eighth St., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org.
Music on the Green — Kristi Kinsey & the Whiskey Bandits: Central Oregon's rising country, rock & blues act featuring the incredible vocal talent; 5:30-7:30 p.m.; free; Sam Johnson Park, SW 15th Street and SW Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-5191.
