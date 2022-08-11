GO! Redmond
Thursday 8/11
Steam Team Craftapalooza: Children and families are invited to enjoy hands-on fun with a variety of open-ended crafts.; 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Redmond Farmers Market: Featuring locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared foods, live music and crafts; 3-7 p.m.; free; Centennial Park, corner of SW Seventh Street and Evergreen Avenue, Redmond; redmondoregonfarmersmarket.com.
Live at the Vineyard — Reno & Cindy: The musical duo will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope & Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Redmond Running Group Run: Find the Redmond Oregon Running Klub on Facebook for weekly run details; 6:15 p.m.; free; Various locations, check website for weekly location, Redmond; facebook.com/RedmondOregonRunningKlub.
Bow Wow Bingo: Join for BowWow Bingo every Thursday evening benefiting BrightSide Animal Center; 6:30-8 p.m.; $1 each card for first two games, $2 each for second two games; Cascade Lakes at Seventh St., 855 SW Seventh St., Redmond; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo.
Austin Lindstrom: The local country musician will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $10; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Friday 8/12
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of connection and networking and hear what's new with Hospice of Redmond; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Hospice Of Redmond, 732 SW 23rd St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Second Annual Music & Arts Festival: The three-day festival will feature over 15 bands, multiple workshops and artist booths; 11 a.m.; $25 plus fees; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Minecraft Perler Bead Keychains: Create a Minecraft-inspired accessory for your keys or backpack.; 3-4 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Live at the Vineyard — Heller Highwater Band: The local Pop-R&B trio will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 and under free; Faith Hope & Charity Vineyard, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Precious Byrd: The local dance band will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $10; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave, Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Saturday 8/13
Second Annual Music & Arts Festival: The three-day festival will feature over 15 bands, multiple workshops and artist booths; 11 a.m.; $25 plus fees; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Live at the Vineyard — Tiger Lyn & Conga Beth: The rock duo will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $20 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope & Charity Winery, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive Terrebonne, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Sunday 8/14
Second Annual Music & Arts Festival: The three-day festival will feature over 15 bands, multiple workshops and artist booths; 11 a.m.; $25 plus fees; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Movie Nights Under the Stars: Enjoy a family-friendly screening of "The Secret Life of Pets" under the big sky of Central Oregon; 7-9 p.m.; $20 adults, $15 children 3-13, free for children under 3; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Tuesday 8/16
Tuesday Trivia: Gather your team and join for trivia the third Tuesday each month, with prizes awarded to the top team; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Know PNW — Plant Medicines — New Technologies and Ancient Traditions: Discover more about three traditional plant medicines; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Danny Martin: The local musician will perform; 7-9 p.m.; free; Hub City Bar And Grill, 2498 S. Highway 97, Redmond; hubcityred.com or 541-923-7101.
Wednesday 8/17
Open Hub Singing Club: An unforgettable evening of singing … together. All voices are welcome; 6-7:30 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Cascades Radio Hour — Margo Cilker: The Pacific Northwest country songwriter will perform; 7:30 p.m.; $20; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; jiveradio.org or 541-527-1387.
