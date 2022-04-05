GO! Redmond
Thursday 4/7
Arbor Week Tree Planting #3: To celebrate Arbor Week, the city will be hosting three tree plantings at three park locations; 4-5:30 p.m.; free; Diamond Bar Ranch Park, 575 NE Quince Ave., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Jesse Meade — Range Music Series: The local singer-songwriter will perform; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Powell Butte; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.
Bow Wow Bingo: Join for BowWow Bingo every Thursday evening benefiting BrightSide Animal Center; 6:30-8 p.m.; $1 each card for first two games, $2 each for second two games; Cascade Lakes at Seventh St., 855 SW Seventh St., Redmond; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo or 541-388-4998.
Friday 4/8
Central Oregon Comedy Scene presents Standup Comedy: Local comedians will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $15-$20; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Disco Night: Featuring two local Redmond DJs spinning vinyl records with your favorite disco grooves; 8 p.m.; $5 or five cans of food; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of networking and hear what's new with Consumer Cellular; 8:30-9:30 p.m.; free; Consumer Cellular, 2999 SW Sixth St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-5191.
USA BMX Great NW Nationals: BMX racers will compete; $10 a day; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Saturday 4/9
Spring Gardening Seminar: OSU Master Gardeners will again offer their insight into the world of gardening in Central Oregon; 10 a.m.; $5-$35 Choose 1 class ($5) or up to 7 ($35); OSU Extension Service, Online; gocomga.com or 541-548-6088.
“I can Make This Promise” Book Discussion: Read and discuss the Christine Day book “I Can Make This Promise” with other youth; 11-11:45 a.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Central Oregon Chapter Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation Banquet: Touted as the social event of the year, with a chance to win top-notch gear, premium hunts and exclusive art and merchandise.; 4:30-9:30 p.m.; Deschutes County Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; events.rmef.org
Live in the Tasting Room — Gene Rogers: Gene Rogers of the Hwy 97 Band will be performing acoustic and solo; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 and under free; Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Toast & Jam: The local roots band will perform for a cause; 6 p.m.; $15; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Hardwood Heart & Blackflowers Blacksun: The bluegrass, rock and jazz band will perform with special guests; 8 p.m.; $10; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
USA BMX Great NW Nationals: BMX racers will compete; $10 a day; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Sunday 4/10
Sunday Brunch and Karaoke: Come for the breakfast, stay for the singing; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
USA BMX Great NW Nationals: BMX racers will compete; $10 a day; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Monday 4/11
Downtown Urban Renewal Advisory Committee (DURAC) Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 5-7 p.m.; Redmond City Hall, Online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Planning Commission Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Tuesday 4/12
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Art with a Dog: Draw, paint, or write about a very good dog, with a live model; 4-5 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
City Council Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 6-8 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall Council Chambers, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
