Thursday 4/6
Parks Committee Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 3:30 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Friday 4/7
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of connection and business networking; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; Sage & Honey Spa, 21485 Young Ave., Bend; visitredmondoregon.com.
Ribbon Cutting – Sisters Meat & Smokehouse: Celebrate another business opening; 11 a.m.-noon; free; Sisters Meat & Smokehouse, 308 SW Evergreen, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Live at the Vineyard — Bobby Lindstrom: Join the singer/songwriter/bluesman for soul-inspiring blues and rock; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, free for children 12 & under; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
First Friday Artwalk with Musical Artist Mari: Enjoy a rotating list of artists, vendors and free local performances; 5-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Redmond Social Club: Go hang out with fun people and great dance music; 6-10 p.m.; $10 per person; VFW Hall, 1836 SW Veterans Way, Redmond; redmondsocialclub.com or 541-548-4108.
Eric Leadbetter Music: The local rock musician will perform; 6 p.m.; Niblick & Greene's, 7535 Falcon Crest Drive, Suite 1, Redmond; ericleadbettermusic.com.
Friday Night Stand-up Comedy Show: Enjoy a comedy show by local comedians; 7-10 p.m.; $15; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave, Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
DJ Night: A live DJ will mix up the top 40 hits; 8 p.m.; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. Highway 97 Suite E, Redmond; hubcityred.com or 541-923-7101.
Saturday 4/8
Smith Rock Ascent: A 50K or 15-mile race around the state park; 8 a.m.; Smith Rock Ascent, Smith Rock State Park, Terrebonne; trailrunner.com.
2023 Spring Gardening Seminar: Learn about gardening in Central Oregon and get prepared for summer during these online classes taught by OSU master gardeners; 10 a.m.; $5 per class; online; gocomga.com.
Easter Pups & Pints: A day of fun, family-friendly Easter activities; Noon-4 p.m.; free; Eagle Crest Resort, 1522 Cline Falls Road, Redmond; 541-923-9644.
2023 Spring Gardening Seminar: Learn about gardening in Central Oregon and get prepared for summer during these online classes taught by OSU master gardeners; 1 p.m.; $5 per class; online; gocomga.com.
Live at the Vineyard — Jacquie Roar & Wil Kinky: The duo will be performing for the first time together; 5-8 p.m.; $25 Adults, Children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Arthur Buezo: The one-man band will perform his self-branded savage folk; 7 p.m.; $8 plus fees; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
DJ Night: A live DJ will mix up the top 40 hits; 8-1:30 p.m.; free; Hub city bar & grill, 2498 S. Highway 97 Suite E, Redmond; hubcityred.com or 541-923-7101.
Sunday 4/9
Easter Egg Hunt: An Easter egg hunt for all ages; Noon-2 p.m.; free; Hayden Homes, 1512 NW Upas Place, Redmond; facebook.com/HaydenHomesCentralOregon or 541-923-6607.
Kristi Kinsey blues jam: The jam band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. Highway 97 Suite E, Redmond; hubcityred.com or 541-923-7101.
Monday 4/10
Downtown Urban Renewal Advisory Committee (DURAC) Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 5-7 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Wednesday 4/12
Central Oregon Retired Educators Meeting: All interested in education are welcome to attend this monthly meeting; 11 a.m.; $15 includes lunch, call to register to attend; Zion Lutheran Church, 1113 SW Black Butte Blvd., Redmond; 541-548-3491.
Karaoke: Join others in singing along to your song of choice; 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. Highway 97 Suite E, Redmond; hubcityred.com or 541-923-7101.
