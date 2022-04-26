GO! Redmond
Thursday 4/28
Pete Kartsounes — Range Music Series: The local singer-songwriter and guitarist will perform; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Powell Butte; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.
Seed Swap and Book Talk at Redmond SCP Hotel: Trade seeds, plant greens and tell stories in this celebration of "The Seed Keeper," by Diane Wilson; 6-8 p.m.; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschutelibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
The Ballybogs: The traditional Irish music band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Ct. 2, Redmond; porterbrewingco.com or 541-504-7959.
Bow Wow Bingo: Join for bingo every Thursday evening benefiting BrightSide Animal Center; 6:30-8 p.m.; $1 each card for first two games, $2 each for second two games; Cascade Lakes at Seventh St., 855 SW Seventh St., Redmond; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo or 541-388-4998.
Friday 4/29
Coffee Clatter: Get some networking in and check what's new with the Sisters Quilt Show; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; SCP Redmond Hotel, 521 SW Sixth St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
El día de los niños, El día de los libros: Celebrate with award-winning children's author Donna Barba Higuera, plus hands-on crafts and fun activities; 6-8 p.m.; free; Hugh Hartman Elementary, 2105 W. Antler Ave., Redmond; 541-617-7091.
Tony Buckman: The local country singer will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Bottoms UP Saloon, 1421 N. Sixth St., Redmond; facebook.com/tonybuckmanmusic or 541-548-5663.
Aidan Moye: The local alternative indie musician will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Kebold Brewing, 245 SW Sixth St., Redmond; koboldbrewing.com or 541-504-9373.
The Boondock Boys: The Southern-style rock and country band will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $15; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com
Saturday 4/30
St. Thomas Academy Hanging Flower Basket Fundraiser: This popular sale features a wide selection of 12-inch hanging flower baskets from the famous Al’s Garden Center for $40 each, with all proceeds going to a scholarship fund for St. Thomas Academy; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; $40; St. Thomas Academy, 1720 NW 19th St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-548-3785.
Crooked River Ranch Steel Stampede: An annual Vintage Motorcycle racing weekend; 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; $10, day of; Crooked River Ranch, 5195 SW Clubhouse Drive, Terrebonne; 541-548-8939.
Oregon Wild Sheep Foundation Annual Banquet: Join the fundraiser dinner, silent auction, raffles, live auction for wild sheep in Oregon; 3:30-9:30 p.m.; $12-$65; Eagle Crest Resort, 1522 Cline Falls Road, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-9644.
Eric Leadbetter: The local musician will perform solo looping rock and blues originals; 6 p.m.; Niblick and Greene's, 7535 Falcon Crest Drive, Redmond; facebook.com/Leadbetterband.
Live at the Vineyard — Magical Mystery Four: The four-piece Beatles cover band will perform; 6-9 p.m.; $25 adults, children 12 and under $10; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Live Music: A local musician will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Over The Edge Taphouse, 13959 SW Commercial Loop, Terrebonne; facebook.com/overtheedgetaphouse or 541-527-2101.
High Desert Storm Football: Watch the indoor football team play against the Tri-City Rush; 7 p.m.; $12-$35; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; oregonstorm.com or 541-548-2711.
Central Oregon Latin Festival — De Fiesta con Duffy: Latino business owners can network, exhibit their products/services, share knowledge and job opportunities. This family-friendly event includes music from DJ Yogi and Son de Cuba, as well as Latino breweries; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Sunday 5/1
Crooked River Ranch Steel Stampede: An annual Vintage Motorcycle racing weekend; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; $10 day of; Crooked River Ranch, 5195 SW Clubhouse Drive, Terrebonne or 541-548-8939.
St. Thomas Academy Hanging Flower Basket Fundraiser: This popular sale features a wide selection of 12-inch hanging flower baskets from the famous Al’s Garden Center for $40 each with all proceeds going to a scholarship fund for St. Thomas Academy; 9 a.m.-1 p.m.; St. Thomas Academy, 1720 NW 19th St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-548-3785.
Sunday Brunch and Karaoke: Join for brunch and then karaoke; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Car Show: Middle Oregon presents a meet-and-greet car show; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave, Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Monday 5/2
Know Wonder — Wonder of Wildflowers Hike: Search for wildflowers and enjoy mountain views on this four-mile guided hike with the Deschutes Land Trust; 9:30 a.m.-Noon; free registration required; Whychus Canyon Preserve, Off Goodrich Road, Sisters; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Redmond Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 4-6 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, online; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Planning Commission Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Tuesday 5/3
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Trivia Tuesday: Go with a team or team up there to play genuine UKB Trivia live and possibly win gift certificates; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; facebook.com/InitiativeBrew or 541-527-4380.
