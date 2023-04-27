GO! Redmond
Thursday 4/27
Columbia River Reining Horse Show: The horse show will take place; 8 a.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; crrha.com or 541-548-2711.
The Mystery Ramble: A revolving roster of talented Central Oregon musicians performing with the band.; 7-9 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com.
Friday 4/28
Columbia River Reining Horse Show: The horse show will take place; 8 a.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; crrha.com or 541-548-2711.
Coffee Clatter: Join us for a morning of connection and business networking; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; American Legion Post #44, 704 SW Eighth St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Redmond Candidate Forum: Candidates seeking to serve on the Deschutes Public Library District (zone 1), Redmond Area Park and Recreation District, Redmond Fire and Rescue, and Redmond School District 2J, will have the opportunity to share why they are running and engage with community members in a reception following speeches; 1-3 p.m.; free; Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond and Online via Zoom; facebook.com/jennstephens.
Paint & Sip Night with Kristen Buwalde: Create your own art piece with the guidance of an instructor; 5-7 p.m.; $45 per person; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
MountainStar Family Relief Nursery | Benefit Concert: The emerging local indie act My Band Anna will perform for the fundraiser event; 5-8 p.m.; $10; General Duffy's Annex, 413 SW Glacier Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
DJ Night: A live DJ will mix up the top 40 hits; 8-1:30 p.m.; free; Hub city bar & grill, 2498 S. Highway 97 Suite E, Redmond; hubcityred.com or 541-923-7101.
Saturday 4/29
Columbia River Reining Horse Show: The horse show will take place; 8 a.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; crrha.com or 541-548-2711.
25th Annual Fiber Market Day: Sales and demonstrations from fiber animal producers, spinners, weavers, felters, rug makers, raffles, shearing demonstrations and more; 9 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; highdesertwoolgrowers.com or 541-548-2711.
Live at the Vineyard — Gabrial Sweyn: The one-man band will perform High Desert Americana; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
St. Thomas Academy Casino Night: Casino style games, socializing, prizes and all-night taco bar; 5:30-9 p.m.; $53; St. Thomas Academy, 1720 NW 19th St., Redmond; redmondacademy.com or 541-548-3785.
Ridgeview Senior 2023 Class Benefit Concert: The local band Corrupted Kin will perform for the fundraiser event; 6-9 p.m.; $10; General Duffy's Annex, 413 SW Glacier Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
DJ Night: A live DJ will mix up the top 40 hits; 8-1:30 p.m.; free; Hub city bar & grill, 2498 S. Highway 97 Suite E, Redmond; hubcityred.com or 541-923-7101.
Sunday 4/30
Columbia River Reining Horse Show: The horse show will take place; 8 a.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; crrha.com or 541-548-2711.
Kristi Kinsey blues jam: The jam band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Hub city bar & grill, 2498 S. Highway 97 Suite E, Redmond; hubcityred.com or 541-923-7101.
Wednesday 5/3
Know Flora & Fauna — Spirits Tasting at Gompers Distillery: Enjoy a guided tasting of locally crafted gin and vodka; 4-5 p.m.; free, first come, first served, 21+; Gompers Distillery, 611 NE Jackpine Ct 8, Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org.
Karaoke: Join others in singing along to your song of choice; 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. Highway 97 Suite E, Redmond; hubcityred.com or 541-923-7101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.