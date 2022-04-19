GO! Redmond
Thursday 4/21
Historic Landmarks Commission Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 4:30-6 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Britnee Kellogg — Range Music Series: The local country musician will perform; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Powell Butte; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.
The Ballybogs: The Irish traditional music band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Court No. 2, Redmond; porterbrewingco.com or 541-504-7959.
Live Music on the Patio — Tony Buckman: The local country singer will perform; 6 p.m.; free; Kebold Brewing — The Vault Taphouse, 245 SW Sixth St., Redmond; koboldbrewing.com or 541-504-9373.
Bow Wow Bingo: Join for BowWow Bingo every Thursday evening benefiting BrightSide Animal Center; 6:30-8 p.m.; $1 each card for first two games, $2 each for second two games; Cascade Lakes at Seventh St., 855 SW Seventh St., Redmond; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo or 541-923-3110.
Friday 4/22
Sanctuary Barrel Races: The second annual High Cascades Futurity and Benefit race will take place; 10 a.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Earth Day Clean-up 2022: To celebrate Earth Day Redmond City will be hosting a clean-up along the canal trail from Highland Ave to Veteran's Way; 3:30-5:30 p.m.; free; Flag Monument Downtown, Redmond; redmondoregon.gov.
Central Oregon Comedy Scene presents Standup Comedy: Local comedians will perform; 7-10 p.m.; $15-$20; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Shepherd’s House Redmond Open House: Meet Shepherd’s House staff and board members and learn about plans for a new year-round homeless services center right here in Redmond; free; Shepherd’s House, 1350 S. Highway 97, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Saturday 4/23
Wild Ride Classic Car Show: This show features classic 1989 and older cars, trucks and motorcycles; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free, register a vehicle for $17-$20; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; wildridebrew.com or 541-610-2520.
Sanctuary Barrel races: The second annual High Cascades Futurity and Benefit race will take place; 10 a.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Reel Rock 16: Join for a free showing of Reel Rock 16, taking place walking distance away from Smith Rock State Park; 7:30-10 p.m.; free, must register in advance, limited space; Smith Rock State Park, 9241 NE Crooked River Drive, Terrebonne; reelrocktour.com or 541-548-7501.
Justy’s Jelly & Friends Spring Open House: The shop will be offering something sweet to eat and drink while you shop around at the various vendors; 11 a.m.-4 p.m.; free; Justy's Jelly, 836 SW Twelfth St., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-408-3859.
Live in the Tasting Room — The Substitutes: The local classic rock band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 and under free; Faith, Hope and Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Sleepless Truckers: The outlaw country band will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; $10; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Sunday 4/24
Sunday Brunch and Karaoke: Join for brunch and then later karaoke; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; General Duffy's Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Sanctuary Barrel races: The second annual High Cascades Futurity and Benefit race will take place; 10 a.m.; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; expo.deschutes.org or 541-548-2711.
Monday 4/25
Aging Well Class: Learn more about how we change with age and what we can do to help us live and enjoy life; 11 a.m.-Noon; free; Redmond Senior Center, 325 NW Dogwood Ave., Redmond or 541-584-6325.
Tuesday 4/26
Writers Writing — Quiet Writing Time: Enjoy the focus of a quiet space with the benefit of others' company; 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Ichishkín Language Revitalization: Learn about local Native language revitalization that counters historical damage; 6-7 p.m.; free; Redmond Public Library, 827 SW Deschutes Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1029.
Trivia Tuesday: Go with a team or team up on site to play genuine UKB Trivia live and possibly win gift certificates; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Initiative Brewing, 424 NW Fifth St., Redmond; facebook.com/InitiativeBrew or 541-527-4380.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.