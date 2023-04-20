GO! Redmond
Thursday 4/20
RV Show presented by Beaver Coach Sales: Explore different RV models on display, including Class-A, B and C motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheels and more; 10 a.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; beavercoachsales.com or 541-548-2711.
Budget Committee Orientation: A regular meeting will be held; 6 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall — Civic Room 207, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Friday 4/21
RV Show presented by Beaver Coach Sales: Explore different RV models on display, including Class-A, B and C motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheels and more; 10 a.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; beavercoachsales.com or 541-548-2711.
Ribbon Cutting — Blacksmith Public House: Celebrate the grand opening of the new Blacksmith Public House; 3-4 p.m.; free; Blacksmith Public House, 308 SW Evergreen Ave, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com.
Live at The Vineyard — Scott Foxx Duo: The duo will perform finger-style bluegrass and rock; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Friday Night Stand-up Comedy Show: Enjoy a comedy show by local comedians; 7-10 p.m.; $15; General Duffy's Waterhole, 404 SW Forest Ave, Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
DJ Night: A live DJ will mix up the top 40 hits; 8-1:30 p.m.; free; Hub city bar & grill, 2498 S. Highway 97 Suite E, Redmond; hubcityred.com or 541-923-7101.
Saturday 4/22
RV Show presented by Beaver Coach Sales: Explore different RV models on display, including Class-A, B, and C motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheels and more; 10 a.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; beavercoachsales.com or 541-548-2711.
2023 Spring Gardening Seminar: Learn all about gardening in Central Oregon and get prepared for summer during these online classes taught by Oregon State University master gardeners; 10 a.m.; $5 per class; online; gocomga.com.
Wild Ride Classic Car Show: This show features classic 1989 and older cars, trucks and motorcycles; 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.; free register a vehicle for $25; Wild Ride Brewing Co., 332 SW Fifth St., Redmond; wildridebrew.com or 541-610-2520.
Transformation — Waiting for Answers: Explore themes of transformation through dance and story with Renee Gonzalez; 3-4 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-527-1387.
Live at The Vineyards — John Hoover & The Mighty Quinns: The band will perform a tribute to the songs, music and spiritual connection of John Denver; 5-8 p.m.; $22 adults, children 12 & under free; Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Honey Run: The band will perform a mix of original folk music, fast picking and playing, and lively old bluegrass tunes; 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
DJ Night: A live DJ will mix up the top 40 hits; 8-1:30 p.m.; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. Highway 97 Suite E, Redmond; hubcityred.com or 541-923-7101.
Sunday 4/23
RV Show presented by Beaver Coach Sales: Explore different RV models on display, including Class-A, B and C motorhomes, travel trailers, fifth wheels and more; 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; beavercoachsales.com or 541-548-2711.
OOTFA Dance: Enjoy old-time fiddle music and dance; 1-3 p.m.; free; Terrebonne Grange Hall, 8286 11th St., Terrebonne; centraloregonfiddlers.com.
Kristi Kinsey blues jam: The jam band will perform; 5-8 p.m.; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. Highway 97 Suite E, Redmond; hubcityred.com or 541-923-7101.
Monday 4/24
Tardigrade, Night Channels, Mougli & the Blues: Join for a night of alternative, progressive and instrumental rock; 8 p.m.; $12; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Wednesday 4/26
Mexican Spices Cooking Class: Build your own Mexican spices blend; 5:30-7 p.m.; free, registration required; Arome, 32 SW Sixth St., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-312-1050.
Karaoke: Join others in singing along to your song of choice 8 p.m.-12 a.m.; free; Hub City Bar & Grill, 2498 S. Highway 97 Suite E, Redmond; hubcityred.com or 541-923-7101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.