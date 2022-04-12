GO! Redmond
Thursday 4/14
Aaron Rhen — Range Music Series: The local American roots musician will perform; 5:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Brasada Ranch, 16986 SW Brasada Ranch Road, Powell Butte; brasada.com or 855-318-4960.
The Ballybogs: The Irish traditional music band will perform; 6-8 p.m.; free; Porter Brewing Co., 611 NE Jackpine Court No. 2, Redmond; porterbrewingco.com or 541-504-7959.
Bow Wow Bingo: Join for BowWow Bingo every Thursday evening benefiting BrightSide Animal Center; 6:30-8 p.m.; $1 each card for first two games, $2 each for second two games; Cascade Lakes at Seventh St., 855 SW Seventh St., Redmond; facebook.com/CascadeLakesBrewingCo or 541-388-4998.
Northern Paiute Storyteller Wilson Wewa: Hear Northern Paiute Storyteller Wilson Wewa speak; 7-8 p.m.; free; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; deschuteslibrary.org or 541-527-1387.
Friday 4/15
Coffee Clatter: Join for a morning of business networking and check out MountainStar Family Relief Nursery; 8:30-9:30 a.m.; free; MountainStar Family Relief Nursery, 2724 SW Timber Ave., Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-923-5191.
Phillip Austin: The country musician will perform; 6:30-9:30 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
DJ NellyNice: Dance the night away with good vibes and pop disco, house and party jams; 7-10 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Watering Hole-Annex, 404 SW Forest Ave, Bend; generalduffys.com or 541-527-4345.
Marble, The Color Study & Night Channels: All three alternative rock bands will perform; 8 p.m.; $12; High Desert Music Hall, 818 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; highdesertmusichall.com or 541-527-1387.
Saturday 4/16
Live at The Tasting Room — Gritts & Gravy: A smaller version of the full band Dry Canyon Stampede will perform their folksy country music; 5-8 p.m.; $15 adults, children 12 and under free; Faith Hope & Charity Vineyards, 70450 NW Lower Valley Drive, Terrebonne; faithhopeandcharityevents.com or 541-526-5075.
Sunday 4/17
Sunday Brunch and Karaoke: Join for brunch and then later karaoke; 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; free; General Duffy’s Watering Hole, 404 SW Forest Ave., Redmond; facebook.com/Generalduffys or 541-527-4345.
Monday 4/18
Central Oregon Retired Educators Meeting: All interested in education are welcome to attend and help work on projects that benefit local organizations; 11:30 a.m.; lunch is $10; Zion Lutheran Church, 1113 SW Black Butte Blvd., Redmond; facebook.com/centraloregonretirededucators or 541-548-3490.
Planning Commission Meeting: A regular meeting will be held; 6:30-8:30 p.m.; free; Redmond City Hall, 411 SW Ninth St., Redmond; redmondoregon.gov or 541-923-7710.
Wednesday 4/20
Business Expo & Job Fair: The fair will take place; 1-6 p.m.; free; Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond; visitredmondoregon.com or 541-548-2711.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.